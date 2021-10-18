3 reasons why Derrick Rose will be contender for Sixth Man of the Year Award in the 2021-22 NBA season

Derrick Rose is an example of perseverance, drive, sheer basketball talent and tempered wisdom. The New York Knicks backup point guard's NBA journey is an inspirational one, and as the Knicks seek to enter the Eastern Conference elite after an offseason to be proud of, Derrick Rose will be the main cog in that desire. The New York Knicks' faithful enjoy Derrick Rose because of his effort and passion for the game, and are looking to break out games from Derrick Rose on unexpected occasions as the 2021-22 NBA season progresses. He might not be an NBA champion, yet he is definitely a champion of men, so we ask, can Derrick Rose win NBA Sixth Man of the Year this season?

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Derrick Rose tonight:28 Points

6 Assists

3 Rebounds

55% FG

3/6 3PM

Only 28 Minutes 🔥🌹 Derrick Rose tonight:28 Points

6 Assists

3 Rebounds

55% FG

3/6 3PM

Only 28 Minutes 🔥🌹 https://t.co/oZwMOyFxes

Derrick Rose is an NBA legend

Derrick Rose, the youngest MVP in NBA history, an NBA Rookie of the Year, All NBA, and 3-time NBA All-Star, continues to contribute to the New York Knicks' success. With that success, he will become an NBA mentor of sorts across the league, driven by his performances. The Windy City Assassin averaged 15 points and 4 assists in 2020-21, and seemingly has more in the tank. He is a testament to true strength and resilience, and as he shines at Madison Square Garden, how can he not garner enough attention to be in consideration for NBA Sixth Man of the Year?

Coming off the bench

In a win vs. the Los Angeles Clippers last season when Derrick Rose had 25 points off the bench, he had this to say:

"Whatever the team needs," Rose said after the win. "Like I've said, I'm the newcomer. ... if it's 10, five, two, it really don't matter to me as long as we get the win. The minutes, I really don't worry about that, I'll let (Tom Thibodeau) worry about that.

"I don't know when I'm coming in, I don't know when I'm coming out, but I just gotta make sure I prep myself before going into games. And that's the great thing about this team. ... even on an off night, we know that somebody can step up and make plays."

The word humility is thrown around in sport as a template cliche, yet the word fits with Derrick Rose. I'm not going to say he is just happy to be out there playing after so many insufferable injuries, yet his attitude is one any coach would be willing to have on his team regardless of sport. Derrick Rose is a diamond in the game, and though his numbers aren't Hall of Fame worthy, he definitely has a Hall of Fame spirit. How can he win the NBA's Sixth Man of the year in 2021-22 you ask?

#3 Continue to be consistent when called upon

As a head coach, Tom Thibodeau knows Derrick Rose better than most in the NBA. He surely knows when Derrick Rose will provide the change in the game the New York Knicks need to seek out wins. Tom Thibodeau is exactly what Derrick Rose needs to continue a career where the youth of his game still matters. It's crazy to think that he and Steph Curry are essentially the same age - both are 33 with Rose born in March and Curry born in October. I say that to say that the NBA is a better league with Derrick Rose in it because he was so talented coming in, and would he have gotten this extended shot without Tom Thibodeau? I don't know, but for now, Derrick Rose and Tom Thibodeau are the New York Knicks' yin and yang and they need each other to win. As you saw last night when he had 28 points, Derrick Rose can still fill it up, and if he does that in the Mecca of all arenas consistently, the award might be his to lose.

#2 Stay healthy

When I first saw Derrick Rose play in the NBA, I thought immediately that he was the most athletic point guard I've seen in the league. It was the rim attacks with bad intentions that swayed me to such an opinion. It was also the dribble drives leaving the opposition sliding all over the floor that was all I had to see. Fast forward to 2021, and staying healthy is all Derrick Rose needs to do, for when he's on the floor, the opposition remembers his star; they remember his flash; they try to stop the shiftyness, the stop and start flair, and while he can't hang in the air like he once did, he's still smooth around the rim. As an NBA veteran, he knows how to take care of his body or he wouldn't still be in the NBA. The once tremendous athlete has allowed his mind to catch up to his once unstoppable body, and that's a problem for anyone playing the New York Knicks.

#1 Put up numbers and score in the clutch

Projections have Derrick Rose scoring 21 points a game this year. While that may be far fetched because Rose will be coming off the bench, he will score in bunches if he has the ball in his hands and sees the opportunity. Spelling the newly signed Kemba Walker and changing the pace of the game will give Derrick Rose all he needs to score and win. It is all up to him, and the green light Tom Thibodeu gives the reliable Derrick Rose could be the key to Derrick Rose winning NBA 6th Man of the Year.

Follow us on Instagram for the latest NBA news, rumors and updates

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Derrick Rose win NBA 6th Man of the Year? YES NO 0 votes so far