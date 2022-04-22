Will a first-round elimination damage Kevin Durant's NBA legacy?

Two games into their series with the Boston Celtics, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a a jam. Between a game-winning layup and a fourth-quarter collapse, they are down 2-0 and could be on the brink of elimination.

Heading into this year, the Nets were seen as a potential NBA Finals contender. Injuries and off-the-court drama derailed their season. Now, Durant and company are a seventh seed with their backs against the wall.

Despite finishing so low in the standings, the Nets were still a team nobody wanted to face. Led by Durant and Kyrie Irving, they have the star power to pull off an upset. That has just not been the case through two games.

For elite-level talents, the postseason is when someone can cement their legacy among the greats. With his long list of accolades, Durant will go down as one of the best players ever. That being said, would losing to the Celtics in the first round damage his legacy in any way?

Kevin Durant's legacy is set in stone

While a first-round exit is not a good look, it's hard to say Kevin Durant's legacy could be damaged at this point in his career. No matter what happens, his accolades and high level of play for so long speak for themselves.

It's not mentioned enough, but Durant is a unicorn. There has never been a player like him before. At nearly seven-feet tall with the skills and handles of a guard, he is one of the game's greatest offensive talents.

Durant is a 12-time All-Star, two-time Finals MVP and NBA champion and a four-time scoring champ. Plus, he was the MVP in 2013-14. He is on the fast track to being one of the 20 best players to ever play in the NBA. A first-round exit in the playoffs cannot diminish an already historic resume.

At worst, getting bounced by the Celtics would be a minor blemish in a great career. Some might bring it up when discussing Durant down the line, but he has been too successful throughout in career to deny how great he truly is.

One thing that is not helping Durant's case is his numbers so far in this series. While he's averaging 25.0 points per game, he is shooting 31.7%, including 28.6% from beyond the arc.

There is still time for the Nets to turn things around as they head home for games on Saturday and Monday. But even if they continue to struggle, Durant's legacy is tough to tarnish at this point.

