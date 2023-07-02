Will NBA 2K24 have a Legendary edition?

Unless 2K Sports makes any drastic changes to its roadmap, NBA 2K24 will get a Legendary edition. Usually, it is named after a certain basketball icon who graces the cover. In simpler terms, this version of the game typically costs extra to purchase on all available platforms, but comes with plenty of extra content for the fans.

Things have remained hush-hush until now as 2K Sports has remained tight-lipped about all the latest developments. Based on previous occasions, a new trailer will be dropped around the first week of July. This suggests that official news about NBA 2K24’s Legendary edition will be revealed soon. Until then, fans have been busy speculating about what they can expect.

NBA 2K24 Legendary edition predictions

Despite the lack of any concrete news, making predictions about NBA 2K24’s would-be Legendary edition is easy. Developer 2K Sports has followed the same release pattern by selling two variants. Once again, the Legendary edition will be the more premium experience, costing $20 more than the base version.

In return, players get a lot of extra content catered towards the popular MyTeam mode. The additional VC, special cards, and consumables are perfect for the community to kick-start their MyTeam journey. Moreover, the additional charge of the Premium edition is less than the separate cost of the VC that comes with it.

2K Sports could also follow EA Sports and introduce an Early Access period. This prediction might not bear any fruit, but there have been suggestions that the developer could introduce it to add even more value to the offerings.

Aside from MyTeam, there will also be boosts for the MyCareer mode. These boosts and bonuses will help players customize how their in-game characters look and aim for a faster progression.

NBA 2K24 Legendary edition cover predictions

There are two great ideas that 2K Sports could follow regarding the cover. One obvious is to again go in with Michael Jordan, the cover icon of NBA 2K23. The GOAT was also available as a playable MyTeam card to those who decided to pay extra.

JPW @JWepp Anyone but Kobe on NBA 2K24 cover is blasphemous. Anyone but Kobe on NBA 2K24 cover is blasphemous. https://t.co/Vafj48H6vK

However, returning to Kobe Bryant will be a nice tribute to the legend who died in an accident. Many expected him to be the cover icon of NBA 2K23, but it didn’t happen. Hence, most fans are hopeful that 2K Sports will finally cave into their demands.

The official news is expected later this week, and it will be an exciting time for both the basketball and gaming communities.

