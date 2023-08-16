“Winner get an automatic bid into playoffs”: Former Nets’ executive suggests bold idea for NBA In-Season tournament 

The NBA In-Season Tournament has dominated headlines as fans discuss the recently-announced schedule for the inaugural competition. The current sentiment seems to be optimistic given that the tournament games will be apart of the regular schedule to fuel competition.

Still, there seems to be some fear that the current prizes aren't enough. As it stands, for the winning team, $500,000 will go to each player, with $200,000 going to the runners-up. In addition, players on teams that make it through the group stage and into the knockout stage will earn $100,000.

According to Adam Silver, the idea for the NBA In-Season Tournament is one borrowed from international soccer. But the key difference is that the Greek Cup, for example, has UEFA Europa Conference League implications for the winner.

In the case of the NBA, while In-Season Tournament games count towards regular-season records and thus playoff seedings, the main prize is money. The way former Brooklyn Nets executive Bobby Marks sees things, the tournament needs to have higher stakes.

"I would love to, besides the financial element this could be for another show here, I'd like to see the winner get an automatic bid into the playoffs," Marks said on "NBA Today."

Looking at the NBA In-Season Tournament schedule

The NBA In-Season Tournament schedule was released on Tuesday. Beginning on Nov. 3, teams will play round-robin games within groups. Then, the best teams will move into the single-elimination knockout stage, where they will compete in a tournament for the NBA Cup.

The full NBA In-Season Tournament schedule is as follows.

NBA In-Season Tournament schedule Friday, Nov. 3

Nov. 3 | New York vs. Milwaukee | East B | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 3 | Dallas vs. Denver | West B | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 3 | Cleveland vs. Indiana | East A | 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 | Washington vs. Miami | East B | 8 p.m.

Nov. 3 | Brooklyn vs. Chicago | East C | 8 p.m.

Nov. 3 | Golden State vs. Oklahoma City | West C | 8 p.m.

Nov. 3 | Memphis vs. Portland | West A | 10 p.m.

NBA In-Season Tournament schedule Friday, Nov. 10

Nov. 10 | Brooklyn vs. Boston | East C | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 10 | L.A. Lakers vs. Phoenix | West A 10 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 10 | Philadelphia vs. Detroit | East A | 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 | Charlotte vs. Washington | East B | 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 | New Orleans vs. Houston | West B | 8 p.m.

Nov. 10 | Utah vs. Memphis | West A | 8 p.m.

Nov. 10 | Minnesota vs. San Antonio | West C | 8 p.m.

Nov. 10 | LA Clippers vs. Dallas | West B | 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 10 | Oklahoma City vs. Sacramento | West C | 10 p.m.

NBA In-Season Tournament schedule Tuesday, Nov. 14

Nov. 14 | San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City | West C | 7:30 p.m. | TNT

Nov. 14 | LA Clippers vs. Denver | West B | 10 p.m. | TNT

Nov. 14 | Miami vs. Charlotte | East B | 7 p.m.

Nov. 14 | Atlanta vs. Detroit | East A | 7 p.m.

Nov. 14 | Indiana vs. Philadelphia | East A | 7 p.m.

Nov. 14 | Orlando vs. Brooklyn | East C | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 14 | Dallas vs. New Orleans | West B | 8 p.m.

Nov. 14 | Portland vs. Utah | West A | 9 p.m.

Nov. 14 | Minnesota vs. Golden State | West C | 10 p.m.

Nov. 14 | Memphis vs. L.A. Lakers | West B | 10:30 p.m.

NBA In-Season Tournament schedule Friday, Nov. 17

Nov. 17 | Philadelphia vs. Atlanta | East A | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 17 | Sacramento vs. San Antonio | West C 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 17 | Phoenix vs. Utah | West A | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 17 | Milwaukee vs. Charlotte | East B | 7 p.m.

Nov. 17 | New York vs. Washington | East B | 7 p.m.

Nov. 17 | Detroit vs. Cleveland | East A | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 | Boston vs. Toronto | East C | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 | Orlando vs. Chicago | East C | 8 p.m.

Nov. 17 | Denver vs. New Orleans | West B | 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 | L.A. Lakers vs. Portland | West A | 10 p.m.

Nov. 17 | Houston vs. LA Clippers | West A | 10:30 p.m.

NBA In-Season Tournament schedule Tuesday, Nov. 21

Nov. 21 | Cleveland vs. Philadelphia | East A | 7:30 p.m. | TNT

Nov. 21 | Utah vs. L.A. Lakers | West B | 10 p.m. | TNT

Nov. 21 | Toronto vs. Orlando | East C | 7 p.m.

Nov. 21 | Indiana vs. Atlanta | East A | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 21 | Portland vs. Phoenix | West A | 9 p.m.

NBA In-Season Tournament schedule Friday, Nov. 24

Nov. 24 | Boston vs. Orlando | East C | 2:30 p.m. | NBA TV

Nov. 24 | Phoenix vs. Memphis | West A | 5 p.m. | NBA TV

Nov. 24 | Miami vs. New York | East B | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 24 | San Antonio vs. Golden State | West C | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 24 | Chicago vs. Toronto | East C | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 24 | Detroit vs. Indiana | East A | 8 p.m.

Nov. 24 | Denver vs. Houston | West B | 8 p.m.

Nov. 24 | Washington vs. Milwaukee | East B | 8 p.m.

Nov. 24 | Sacramento vs. Minnesota | West C | 8 p.m.

Nov. 24 | New Orleans vs. LA Clippers | West A | 10:30 p.m.

NBA In-Season Tournament schedule Tuesday, Nov. 28

Nov. 28 | Milwaukee vs. Miami | East B | 7:30 p.m. | TNT

Nov. 28 | Golden State vs. Sacramento | West C | 10 p.m. | TNT

Nov. 28 | Chicago vs. Boston | East C | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 | Toronto vs. Brooklyn | East C | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 | Atlanta vs. Cleveland | East A | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 | Charlotte vs. New York | East B | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 | Oklahoma City vs. Minnesota | West C | 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 | Houston vs. Dallas | West B | 8:30 p.m.

