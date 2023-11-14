New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 14, 2023

The New Orleans Pelicans are struggling at present. They have lost their last five games, with their most recent defeat being a 136-124 loss against the Dallas Mavericks. Those two teams will play an instant rematch against each other on Nov. 14, when they face off in an In-Season Tournament contest.

The Pelicans are missing a significant amount of their primary rotation due to injury. Jose Alvarado, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, Larry Nance Jr., and Herbert Jones are all listed on the team's injury report. Maxi Kleber is the only name listed for the Mavericks.

As such, Dallas has a significant advantage heading into their game against New Orleans, which should allow them to secure a victory.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Game Details, prediction and Betting

Game Details

Teams: Dallas Mavericks (8-2) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (4-6)

Date and Time: November 14, 2023 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Preview

With so many players missing from the New Orleans Pelicans roster, there will be heavy pressure on Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson to perform at a high level. However, the Dallas Mavericks have started the season with an elite defense and exceptional offense. It is expected to be hard for New Orleans to overcome these challenges , regardless of the incentive on offer for an In-Season Tournament success.

The Mavericks are answering every question sent their way. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have shown signs of becoming an elite backcourt. Grant Williams has helped revolutionize the team's defensive structure. Right now, the Mavericks look like legitimate championship contenders.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Predicted starting lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans starting five could look like this: Jordan Hawkins, Dyson Daniels, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Jonas Valaciunas.

Injuries have decimated the Pelicans roster. The makeshift starting five will struggle to contain the Mavericks' elite shot-making and playmaking.

The Dallas Mavericks starting five could look like this: Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Derrick Jones Jr., Grant Williams, and Dereck Lively II.

Dallas' frontcourt are all versatile defenders with upside on the offensive end. They're proving to be the perfect pieces around the star tandem of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Betting tips

Luka Doncic is averaging 32.6 points over his first 10 games. Against a depleted New Orleans Pelicans roster, Doncic is -104 to score over 30.5 points, which seems like good odds. The under is listed at -120.

Jonas Valanciunas is one of the most reliable big men in the NBA. He's currently averaging 8.7 rebounds per game. You can get odds of -115 on his securing over 9.5 boards against the Mavericks or -104 for him pulling down under 9.5.

Kyrie Irving has been showcasing his passing skills to begin the season, averaging 6.8 assists per game. He enters the contest against New Orleans with -125 to produce over 5.5 assists, which is a logical option considering the lack of point-of-attack defense the Pelicans currently have. If you want the under, you can take +105.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks enter the contest with a -4 spread and -172 moneyline. Despite the New Orleans Pelicans roster struggling with injuries, it would appear the oddsmakers are expecting a close game. Perhaps the incentives of the in-season tournament will bring the best out of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Still, the Mavericks enter the game as favorites. They have a robust defense and two superstar guards who can carry their team whenever needed. The Pelicans will need to be at their best if they want to secure a win against the Mavericks and keep their In-Season Tournament dream alive.