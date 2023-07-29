"You f**king got snooped": Kevin Garnett recalls "most unprofessional" night out with Snopp Dogg and coach Flip Saunders' harsh words

Kevin Garnett was one of the most feared players in the NBA for large swathes of his career. Night in and night out, Garnett would bring a fierce competitiveness to the floor that included plenty of trash talk to his opponents.

It's because of that competitiveness and consistency that Garnett was able to earn 15 All-Star selections, a Defensive Player of the Year award and the 2004 MVP award.

Even Kevin Garnett had an off night from time to time. One such game came after a long night out partying with famed rapper Snoop Dogg, who Garnett saw when the team was on the road in Toronto.

As he and Dogg recalled in a recent video for ShowTime Basketball, a concert performance led to a night of partying, which led to a rough game for KG.

"This is probably one of the most unprofessional shits I ever done. We get to motherf*****g Toronto, 'Yo, Snoop in town! Snoop playing tonight!' like 'For real? Oh hell no we got to get some tickets.' So we go to the show, the show was banging, Snoop killed that s**t. Yo I think we hung out 'til like-"

That's when Dogg jumped in, recalling that the group was up until the sun came out the following morning. The same day, Garnett and the team had a game, and things went about as good as one would expect.

"We played Toronto Raptors at noon. Halftime, I'm leading the league in rebounds. I have no rebounds. Flip says, 'God d***n you guys, these Toronto fans they get to see you once, you god d**n come here playing like shit, you motherf*****s hanging out with Snoop, you f*****g got snooped.'"

How things played out for Kevin Garnett and Minnesota Timberwolves in Toronto

As Kevin Garnett recalled, at halftime, coach Flip Saunders was not pleased with the effort of his team. With just one rebound on the stat sheet, Garnett was undoubtedly having an off game, but his off night wasn't over just yet.

By the time the game ended, Garnett had recorded just three total rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves fell victim to the streaking Toronto Raptors. Arguably the most frustrating part of the loss for coach Flip Saunders was the fact that the Raptors were in the middle of a 12-game skid.

That year, Garnett wound up coming up short of winning the NBA's rebounding title, finishing second behind the one and only Ben Wallace.

While the Hall of Famer and Snoop Dogg can look back at the situation now and laugh, it's safe to say that at the time, Garnett was in hot water.

