"You just can't blow this many leads" - Shannon Sharpe on Doc Rivers' ousting

After securing a 3-2 lead against the Celtics with a commanding Game 5 win, all 76ers coach Doc Rivers and the team had to do was to handle their business at home in Game 6 to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. However, they dropped two-straight games to Boston and got bounced out of the playoffs without even reaching the third round once again.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers dismissed Rivers after three seasons of disappointing finishes.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe spoke about the firing of Doc Rivers and how the former 76ers coach kept coming up short.

"You just can't blow this many leads," Sharpe said. "He's been given opportunities. He has a championship, so he knows what it takes to win a championship. But this is his third-straight loss in the conference semifinals, they lost in seven games to the Hawks in '21, they lost in six games last season, they lost this year in seven after having a 3-2 lead."

When they lost in seven games to the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks, the 76ers were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. In 2022, they lost in six games to the Miami Heat even with the impressive acquisition of James Harden.

Lastly, this year was even more disappointing as it looked like they had the advantage over an old rival in the Boston Celtics with a 3-2 lead.

Doc Rivers was named as one of the 15th-best coaches in NBA history last season. He won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008 and has a career record of 1,860-1,097 in the regular season and 215-111 in the playoffs. He went 154-82 in the regular season adn 20-15 in the playoffs in Philadelphia.

However, he also has a lowly, 17-33 record in closeout games.

Doc Rivers following Game 7 loss to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers saw his team going back-and-forth with the second-seeded Boston Celtics in the first half with the home team having a three-point lead heading into the second half.

The 76ers even managed to tie the game to open up the third quarter. But Jayson Tatum's 51-point explosion and Boston's overwhelming defense, Philadelphia was unable to counter whatever Boston threw at them in a 112-88 loss.

Following the disappointing loss, Doc Rivers discussed his future with the 76ers.

"Yeah, I think I got two years left on this contract," Rivers said. "Yeah, no one's safe in our business. You know, and I get that."

With his departure, he adds to a list of a number of esteemed coaches who were fired, from the Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams to the Toronto Raptors' Nick Nurse.

