“You do not have to minimize Michael Jordan’s greatness for LeBron James to be great” - Draymond Green says he gets p***ed when legends are compared by people who haven’t played the game

On a recent episode of the "Draymond Green Show," Green talked about being bothered by how some of the NBA's best players are often compared. Green said that people don't have to minimize the greatness of players like LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Steph Curry to appreciate others.

"You do not have to minimize Michael Jordan's greatness for LeBron James to be great," Green said. "You don't have to minimize LeBron James' greatness for Steph Curry's greatness, and it pisses me off that people do that with basketball. They don't do that when it comes to a founder of this company and a founder of that company. They don't do that."

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has always been a student of the game of basketball. Throughout his career, Green has made a reputation as one of the top minds in the game. Not only has he thrived on the court, he's also become a voice for the sport off the court.

Green has always been passionate while stepping up for his beliefs. The Warriors star has had his run-ins with the media, as he's never been afraid to defend his own opinion. Green has produced one of the world's most successful podcasts. Fans have been drawn to it due to the honest takes and various NBA players who have come on to tell exclusive stories.

Draymond Green praises LeBron James, Michael Jordan

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, left, and Lakers forward LeBron James

Throughout his time in the NBA, Warriors forward Draymond Green has always paid his respects to some of the league's top players. That includes LA Lakers forward LeBron James. Green has said he respects James for what he's done on the court.

Fans often debate and compare some of the NBA's greatest players. One problem is that comparisons can get a messy when discussing players from such drastic eras.

One of the top debates in the basketball world will continue to feature James and Michael Jordan. Both are generational talents who have transformed the NBA with their abilities.

Green is a four-time champion and seven-time All-Defensive team member. James is a four-time champion (with three teams) as well as a four-time MVP and six-time All-Defensive team member. Jordan is a six-time champion, five-time MVP, nine-time All-Defensive team member and 10-time scoring champ.

