“You were on the way to the finals when a freak accident happened to Kawhi Leonard” - Skip Bayless says the LA Clippers have a chip on their shoulder, says the roster is loaded

The LA Clippers are looking to make a statement in the 2022-23 season. They slowly put together an impressive roster over the last year and change. Now, the Clippers have quickly become a wild card that can make some serious noise in the NBA.

One of the biggest developments has been the return of superstar forward Kawhi Leonard. He missed the 2021-22 season due to an injury.

With Leonard returning, the Clippers will get one of the most versatile two-way superstars in the NBA back in the mix. It will also make the life of fellow star forward Paul George even better.

George posted 24.3 points per game last season. They've also added veteran guard John Wall. Along with some timely additions in the trade market last season, the Clippers look ready to roll.

It's gotten the attention of plenty around the basketball world. Some believe the Clippers are legit contenders. One of those believers is analyst Skip Bayless. Recently on "Undisputed", he said he thinks the Clippers are "loaded."

"All of a sudden we got our two superstars back, and they really like each other and played great with each other. And then you add John Wall, who's a good guy as really a backup point guard to Reggie Jackson and everybody's back.

"And it's a loaded basketball team from top to bottom. And now it's got a chip on his shoulder because it got snubbed on Christmas Day. It belongs on Christmas Day. You were on the way to the finals when a freak accident happened to Kawhi Leonard."

LA Clippers look to send a message in 2022-23

The LA Clippers have been one of the scrappiest teams in the league over the last several seasons. Although superstar forward Kawhi Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season, the Clippers were still active in upgrading their roster and preparing for the future.

Now with a healthy squad and a couple of strategic additions, the Clippers are looking like a team that could make a serious statement in the Western Conference and potentially contend for a championship.

— "Lakers ain't even the best team in LA. The Clippers are mopping the streets of LA with the Los Angeles Lakers!" @stephenasmith thinks the Lakers still have a lot to prove next season 🤔 "Lakers ain't even the best team in LA. The Clippers are mopping the streets of LA with the Los Angeles Lakers!" —@stephenasmith thinks the Lakers still have a lot to prove next season 🤔 https://t.co/rXWgKXYqFg

The health of Leonard and George will, no doubt, be one of the most important parts of the puzzle for the veteran squad. But with veterans like John Wall, Norman Powell and Robert Covington now on the roster, the Clippers have an impressive amount of overall depth.

