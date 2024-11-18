Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie fare against Nuggets after impressive showing in last game

Zach Edey keeps finding opportunities to showcase his talents with the Memphis Grizzlies. The rookie big man has been a recurrent member of the rotation, although he's had ups and downs in the first month of competition. The Grizzlies welcomed the 2023 NBA champions Denver Nuggets at FedEx Forum on Sunday, trying to improve their record against one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

Edey played nine minutes in the first half, attempting three field goals and making three to finish the half with six points. He attempted a 3-pointer that didn't fall and grabbed four rebounds, dished one assist, stole one ball and blocked two shots against the Nuggets, doing a little bit of everything in the short time he spent on the court.

Edey played eight more minutes for the rest of the game, only adding one point to his account after attempting two more shots. Despite his struggles on the offensive end of the ball, he still contributed with his rebounds and assists to help the Grizzlies when he was on the court.

Zach Edey finished with seven points, seven rebounds, and two assists in 14 minutes of action. The Grizzlies secured the 105-90 win to improve to 8-6.

Check out Zach Edey's stats below.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Zach Edey 7 7 2 1 2 1

Zach Edey criticized Draymond Green over flagrant foul

After facing the Golden State Warriors and starring in a controversial play with Draymond Green, Zach Edey and coach Taylor Jenkins called out the four-time NBA champion for holding the rookie center's foot as he tried to run the court. Referees initially called him a personal foul but it was upgraded to a flagrant penalty 1 on Saturday.

"There was that one play, we were about to start the break and he's been playing really hard to try to outlet, and Draymond grabs his leg and pulls him down and it doesn't get reviewed," Jenkins said (via ESPN).

"So I know there's a code in this league, and I don't understand how that wasn't reviewed. Very disappointing."

Edey was unhappy with the play, too.

"It definitely wasn't a basketball play," the Grizzlies rookie said.

Green told both Grizzlies figures to shut up after the Warriors secured the 123-118 win on Friday at Chase Center. Zach Edey played 23 minutes that day, scoring 14 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

