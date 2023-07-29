Zion Williamson to New York Knicks? NBA insider suggests trade sending superstar to the Big Apple

Could Zion Williamson get traded to the Knicks, a team perennially linked with NBA superstars?

The talented young forward hasn't requested a trade from New Orleans Pelicans, but that doesn't mean he couldn't get shipped out this summer.

The Pelican Debrief's Tyler Watts envisioned a deal that sends Williamson to the Knicks for three players and future first-round picks:

"New Orleans Pelicans receive: Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and three first-round picks"

"New York Knicks receive: Zion Williamson"

Following an unforgettable freshman season at Duke, Williamson was selected by New Orleans Pelicans as the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Williamson was supposed to become a larger-than-life Hall of Famer by now. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to hit those heights just yet. The two-time All-Star has only played 114 games in four seasons. He missed the entire 2021-22 campaign due to injury.

When he's healthy, the 23-year-old has looked like an NBA MVP. He averaged 26 points, seven rebounds, and a career-high 4.6 assists per game last season, managing a paltry 29 games.

Williamson's inability to avoid the injury bug may ultimately make the Pelicans trade their franchise player.

Should New York Knicks trade for Zion Willamson?

The Knicks, who finished with the league's worst record, had a realistic chance at landing the first pick in the 2019 draft to land Zion Williamson.

New Orleans, of course, won the lottery and picked the North Carolina-born. The Knicks wound up with the third overall pick and took RJ Barrett.

If Willamson becomes available this offseason, perhaps the Knicks should try to acquire him. A change of scenery could possibly motivate him to get into better shape and help prevent injuries.

It would be fun to see him reunite with Barrett, his former Duke teammate. Plus, if Williamson can stay healthy, he could link up with point guard Jalen Brunson to give the Knicks a dynamic one-two punch next season.

Stars like Damian Lillard and James Harden will likely be traded this offseason. It is not entirely out of the realm of possibility for Zion Williamson to pack his bags and head to the bright lights of New York City.

