“Zion, we call him Thanos, he’s special” – Former MIP praises Zion Williamson for raising stats like superstars, says he has elevated himself physically and mentally for this season

Zion Williamson's return is among the important stories going into the 2022-23 NBA season. After receiving his first All-Star selection during the 2020-21 season, Williamson suffered a Jones fracture during the offseason. The injury required Williamson to undergo surgery. As a result, he was sidelined for the 2021-22 season.

Pelicans guard CJ McCollum is more than ready to share the floor with Williamson. The Pelicans qualified for the play-in tournament last season. Williamson's return could help them make a playoff run. McCollum wrote about the situation going into this season for AndScape, saying:

"Zion, we call him Thanos. He’s special. Explosive, hungry, a competitor, gamer. ... So, you go to see a young kid who plays like a man, who’s learning. He’s growing. He’s maturing. He’s starting to have a better understanding of life in basketball."

Last season, the New Orleans Pelicans acquired the 2016 Most Improved Player CJ McCollum from the Portland Trailblazers. The elite scorer quickly assimilated into the Pelicans' starting lineup. He posted career-high scoring averages in 26 games with the team. McCollum averaged 24.3 points and 5.8 assists per game in New Orleans.

It won't be just McCollum and Williamson in New Orleans. Over the last few years, the Pelicans' front office has done an incredible job of building a solid roster. However, injuries have delayed their progress.

CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram - The Pelicans Big Three

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans v Miami Heat)

Going into this season, anticipation is building among New Orleans fans. Although the trio of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum haven't shared the floor this preseason, things are looking up. Throughout three preseason games, Williamson has continued to show flashes of brilliance.

Williamson has averaged 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his career. With a new slimmed-down physique, Williamson seems poised for a dominant season. A healthy season for the Duke alum could see him receive his second All-Star selection and help the Pelicans advance in the playoffs.

McCollum commented on the fit of the Pels' big three.

"I think the difference here is that the ball’s in my hands more. Obviously, we’ve got talent. We’ve got Z [Zion Williamson]. We’ve got BI [Brandon Ingram]. We’ve got all-world players," McCollum said.

Ingram seems to be the team's unsung hero. He has averaged 23.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists in New Orleans. He made the 2019-20 All-Star team. Injuries have limited his time on the floor.

With just days to go until the start of the season, we want to hear from you. Do you think this season will be a breakout year for the Pelicans? In addition, do you think Williamson's new slimmed-down physique will help him stay healthy? Please sound off in the comments section below. Give us your predictions for how this upcoming season plays out!

