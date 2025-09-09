The best Marine SP build in Black Ops 6 can help shotgun players improve their in-game performance. This weapon is effective for close-range battles and can eliminate enemies while clearing corners in the multiplayer. However, with the stock build, it isn't the most powerful weapon even when used up close. Marin SP shotgun has an ADS of 320 ms and a sprint-to-fire speed of 160 ms, which is average compared to other close-range weapons in the game.
With proper attachments and a precise aim at the movement combination, players can maximize the potential of any mid-tier weapon in the game. With that said, this article examines the best Marine SP build in Black Ops 6.
Marine SP build in Black Ops 6 explained
Our choice for the best Marine SP build in Black Ops 6 aims to address the limitations associated with the shotgun. The weapon deals high damage and can kill enemies with two headshots, but is hindered by its slow fire rate. It also has bad mobility and slow handling.
The best way to use a run-and-gun shotgun like Marine SP is to pair it with a powerful SMG like the LC10. It's not built for long-range fights; however, with proper gear, you can increase its medium-range. That said, here are the best attachments for this build:
Best Marine SP Black Ops 6 build
- Muzzle: Modified Choke
- Barrel: Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Stock: Quickdraw Stock
- Laser: Tactical Laser
- Fire Mods: Rapid Fire
The preferred muzzle attachment in the best Marine SP build in Black Ops 6 is the Modified Choke. It can significantly reduce the ADS pellet spread and increase the damage range to eight meters, improving the weapon's accuracy and stability.
The Long Barrel increases the damage range by 25-30%, also boosting the one-shot damage to medium range. It also improves the bullet velocity, providing a slight decrease in mobility in the Marine SP build in Black Ops 6.
For the underbarrel, we are using the Vertical Foregrip, which improves ADS speed and weapon stability. The Quickdraw Stock enhances the sprint-to-fire speed, allowing you to switch aim during sprinting and sliding.
The Tactical Laser can boost the hip fire accuracy. This optic attachment is ideal for close-quarters combat, making it a perfect choice for aggressive shotgun players.
The Rapid Fire is a fire mod that can reduce the rechamber time in the Marine SP. This allows players to fire rapid follow-up shots, which is essential in hip-fire during close-range counters.
That covers everything about the best Marine SP build in Black Ops 6. For more Call of Duty content, follow Sportskeeda.
