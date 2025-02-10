Death Mosh Mastercraft bundle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Death Mosh Mastercraft bundle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone has finally joined the in-game store. It is the latest Mastercraft bundle to join the games and brings with it a host of unique items, including an Operator skin, three Blueprints, and more. The bundle is inspired by the art style often associated with the death metal genre of music, which is well reflected in all the items of the pack.

In this article, we'll take a look at the Death Mosh Mastercraft bundle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, its price, all the items it includes, and whether it is worth buying.

Price of the Death Mosh Mastercraft bundle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Death Mosh Mastercraft bundle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone costs 3000 CP or COD Points, which is around $27 in real word currency. To buy this bundle, head over to the in-game store of either games; if you have the required COD Points balance, you can purchase it directly. Currently, the bundle can be found in the Featured section.

Discussing the price of the Death Mosh Mastercraft bundle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Activision)

If you don't have sufficient COD Points balance, however, you must first purchase them from your platform's respective storefronts. They are sold as packs and can be purchased as follows:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Assuming you have no COD Points, you must purchase the $19.99 pack, the $4.99 pack, and the $1.99 pack. This will get you 3100 CP (2400 CP + 500 CP + 200 CP), which is more than enough to buy the Death Mosh Mastercraft bundle.

What's included in the Death Mosh Mastercraft bundle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone?

The Death Mosh Mastercraft bundle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone includes a total of nine items. As discussed earlier, all of them are inspired by the death metal genre of music. This is well-reflected in the Blueprints, Finishing Move, and more.

Exploring the content of Death Mosh Mastercraft bundle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Activision)

Given below is a list of all the items in the Death Mosh Mastercraft bundle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone:

" Shred " Weapon Blueprint for the Feng 82 Light Machine Gun ( Tracer effects : Mosh Pit, Death effects : Pyrotechnics Death FX)

" Weapon Blueprint for the Feng 82 Light Machine Gun ( : Mosh Pit, : Pyrotechnics Death FX) " Calamity " Operator skin for Brutus

" Operator skin for Brutus " Menace " Weapon Blueprint for the Goblin MK2 Assault Rifle ( Tracer effects : Mosh Pit, Death effects : Pyrotechnics Death FX)

" Weapon Blueprint for the Goblin MK2 Assault Rifle ( : Mosh Pit, : Pyrotechnics Death FX) " Hell Chord " Weapon Blueprint for the Ray Gun Wonder Weapon

" Weapon Blueprint for the Ray Gun Wonder Weapon " In the Pit " Animated Calling Card

" Animated Calling Card " Instrumental " Finishing Move

" Finishing Move " Hellriff " Loading Screen

" Loading Screen " Hell Riffer " Spray

" Spray "Modified Chaos" GobbleGums

Now that we have discussed the price and the content of the bundle, you might be wondering whether the Death Mosh Mastercraft bundle is worth purchasing. Check out the next section for our thoughts on the bundle.

Is the Death Mosh Mastercraft bundle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone worth buying?

The answer to whether the Death Mosh Mastercraft bundle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is worth buying isn't so simple. Unlike some of the previous packs where we've given definite verdicts on whether you should buy them or not, we cannot do the same here.

But why is that? Well, simply speaking of the content it delivers, the Death Mosh Mastercraft bundle is certainly worth checking out. The Feng 82 Blueprint is unique and resembles a guitar. On top of it, the inspect animation on the weapon is a sight to behold. However, the Feng 82 is not one of the best guns, and hence it becomes purely cosmetic. This is also true for the Goblin MK2 Assault Rifle, which isn't considered a decent AR.

Although both of them come with unique tracer and death effects, the guns aren't that great and you probably won't play competitive with them. The Operator skin in the bundle isn't something completely new either. Similar animated designs have been featured in the games.

One of the most unique items in the bundle is the Finishing Move, which allows you to pick up your enemy as a guitar and play them, before throwing them down. However, if you turn a blind eye to the aesthetics for a moment, you aren't getting anything great for the 3000 COD Points price tag.

Hence, if you are looking for something functional with aesthetics, then this pack isn't for you, especially for 3000 COD Points. On the other hand, if you are solely in the shooter for new designs and style, then, yes, the bundle is absolutely worth buying.

So at the end of the day, it all comes down to your personal preference. If you fall into the first category of the players, who are looking for something functional with their purchase, then you can skip this bundle. If you fall in the second category, by all means, purchase the bundle.

That covers everything that you need to know about the Death Mosh Mastercraft bundle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

