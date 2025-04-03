Elder Disciple in Black Ops 6 Zombies: All abilities and how to counter 

The Elder Disciple in Black Ops 6 Zombies is a new anomaly that will haunt players as they explore the Shattered Veil map. This zombie type has been featured in previous iterations of CoD Zombies titles like Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare 3. After making a brief appearance during the Emergence BO6 campaign mission, this ghastly entity has now officially returned as a mini boss on the new Shattered Veil map.

That said, here's a brief guide on the Elder Disciple in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

What are the abilities of the Elder Disciple in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

Elder Disciple in Season 3 Zombies trailer (Image via Activision)

1) Enhancing zombie attacks

An Elder Disciple in Black Ops 6 Zombies is a mage that can enhance the abilities of standard zombies, making the undead harder to beat. When under the effect of an Elder Disciple, a regular zombie's movement, attacks, and health are enhanced. Its appearance changes as well, with its eyes now giving off a purple glow.

2) Summoning zombies

Elder Disciples usually appear after the eighth round and can become dangerous foes in enclosed spaces. Apart from their zombie-enhancing abilities, they can even summon the undead, including standard zombies, which later transform into difficult, damage-dealing anomalies like Doppelghast and Amalgams.

How to counter Elder Disciple in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Countering an Elder Disciple in Black Ops 6 Zombies might not be easy, mostly due to their ability to enhance their surrounding zombies. They are also tanky opponents with a lot of HP, which allows them to sustain multiple attacks. We recommend using Wonder Weapons like the Ray Gun Mark-II or a Tier 3 Pack-a-Punched weapon against such enemies.

The Elder Disciple's death animation (Image via Activision)

It is also advised to fight Elder Disciples from a distance, as they can be pretty hostile and launch AOE attacks on their targets. You can consider a coordinated strategy where one team member takes on the horde while the others focus on eliminating the Disciple. This approach should help minimize risks and maximize battle efficiency for your team.

