How to get Close Shave Perk in Black Ops 6

The Close Shave Perk in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is a red-tier Enforcer perk designed for those who love getting up close and personal with opponents. Instead of performing a standard attack with your weapon's butt, this perk automatically triggers a Dedicated Melee attack whenever you press the melee button. This means faster and more effective melee combat, making it a perfect choice for aggressive players who prefer rushing enemies instead of engaging in gunfights.

Ad

Let’s dive into everything you need to know to claim the Close Shave Perk for yourself.

How to unlock the Close Shave Perk in Black Ops 6

The Close Shave Perk in Black Ops 6 is especially useful in close-quarter battles, where quick reflexes and movement play a crucial role.

If you're someone who enjoys flanking enemies, sneaking up on opponents, or just wants a more effective melee option, Close Shave is a must-have. It brings back the classic feel of melee combat from older Call of Duty games, allowing you to take down enemies more efficiently in tight spaces without relying on weak strikes with the butt of your weapon.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Unlocking this perk is tied to the Black Ops Tribute event, which kicked off alongside Season 3 on April 2, 2025. This event is a celebration of the Black Ops legacy, packed with nostalgic content and fan-favorite throwbacks. Here’s how to get the perk:

Play any mode, be it Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone.

Earn XP naturally as you play. There's no need to complete specific challenges.

You will go through the Tribute event track and unlock different rewards as you collect XP points. The Close Shave perk will be one of them.

Ad

You don’t have to do anything fancy. Just play how you normally would. Whether you're grinding out killstreaks in Multiplayer, completing objectives in Zombies, or surviving late circles in Warzone, every bit of XP counts.

Read more: Return to Verdansk event: All rewards and how to get them

The Close Shave Perk revives the classic melee combat style that longtime Call of Duty fans will appreciate. While unlocking it requires some effort, you can speed up the process by focusing on modes that award more XP, allowing you to progress through the Tribute event track.

Ad

With the right approach, you’ll unlock this perk in no time.

Also read: Best graphics settings for Verdansk in Warzone

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More