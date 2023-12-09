How to get a nuke in Warzone

The Warzone nuke presents a demanding challenge for players looking to push their skills to the limit. While the base concept stays the same as its counterpart on Vondel, the larger map and higher player count of Urzikstan bring an extra layer of difficulty.

Whether it's Al Mazrah, Vondel, or the newly added Urzikstan, this article will guide you through the intricacies of obtaining the elusive Warzone nuke, providing valuable insights and strategies to increase your chances of success.

Activating the nuke in Warzone

It doesn't matter if you're playing on the expansive Urzikstan map or the more confined Vondel; the primary objective remains unchanged: secure five consecutive Battle Royale wins. The victories can be achieved in any combination of game modes, be it Duos, Solos, or any other variant. If you're playing with a squad, every member must achieve the required wins to activate the Champions Quest contract.

You'll receive the Champions Quest contract upon fulfilling the prerequisite wins. An in-game notification will appear during the plane sequence, indicating the contract is active. Only you and your squad will be aware of the contract; other teams won't be able to see it, eliminating the risk of opportunistic interference.

The real challenge begins after activating the contract. Three elements must be collected and planted to detonate the nuke at the end of the game. However, obtaining these elements poses its challenges. Each element carries a negative effect, ranging from revealing your position through walls to temporary loss of sprinting ability.

Having a solid strategy in place is crucial to navigate the adverse effects of the elements. Coordinating with your team to have one player carry multiple elements minimizes the negative impact on the entire squad. Smoke grenades become invaluable during this phase, helping to conceal your movements and objectives.

Planting the nuke

Once you've collected all three elements, the next step is to plant the nuke, creating a tense endgame scenario. Defend the bomb site for two minutes, enduring enemy assaults and safeguarding the countdown. Be wary of the bomb defusal timer as each enemy team's progress compounds, making every second crucial.

Before embarking on the nuke challenge, consider the zone in which you pick up the Champions Quest contract. Lobby shopping for the best zone, with strongholds and black site locations mid-circle, can significantly increase your chances of success. Ensure that your chosen zone offers strategic advantages for defending and completing the contract.

Getting the Warzone nuke is no small feat, requiring a combination of skill, strategy, and a bit of luck. Whether you're a seasoned player or attempting the challenge for the first time, the satisfaction of successfully detonating the nuke makes this Warzone contract grind worthwhile.