How to unlock Glowing Gummy Worm Camo in Warzone and MW3

The Glowing Gummy Worm Camo in Warzone and MW3 are among the latest additions to the games. The brand-new eye candy cosmetic has turned quite a few heads, and fans are frantically looking for the easiest way to get their hands on the premium cosmetic for the Superi 46. Introduced with Season 4, the Superi 46 tops the charts when it comes to pick rate.

This article explores the easiest means through which you can unlock the latest Glowing Gummy Worm Camo in Warzone and MW3.

Note: To get this skin in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, it is essential that you unlock the Superi 46 across either of these titles.

How to get Glowing Gummy Worm Camo in Warzone and MW3

Superi 46 (Image via Activision)

The Glowing Gummy Worm Camo in Warzone and MW3 is an exclusive cosmetic introduced for the Superi 46 with the Season 4 update across both multiplayer titles. You will be happy to know that you can get your hands on this skin for free, and with our guide, you'll unlock it in no time.

Here's how you can unlock the brand-new Glowing Gummy Worm Camo in Warzone and MW3:

Unlock the Superi 46 on Warzone or MW3. Level up the weapon to Level 15. Complete the Lambent Streaks camo challenge for the Superi 46.

These are the requirements you must fulfill to unlock the Superi 46's free camo. Now, let us explore these steps in a more detailed fashion.

1) Unlocking Superi 46

The Superi 46 in Warzone and MW3 is locked behind the Season 4 Battle Pass. To get access to this weapon, you must reach Sector 20 on the Black Cell Battle Pass. Upon doing so, you will be able to unlock the weapon.

The Superi 46 currently features 21 levels, and you can unlock an assortment of attachments and other items by leveling this weapon up to its maximum limit.

2) Reaching Level 15 with the Superi 46

To quickly level up to Level 15 with the Superi 46, you must grind through the multiplayer lobbies across either title. Both games offer a series of weapon-related challenges, daily tasks, and weekly objectives to complete, and you must ensure you can do all of them with the Superi 46 equipped. This will help you quickly grind through the weapon tiers.

3) Lambent Streaks camo challenge

To complete the Lambent Streaks camo challenge, you must get 10 Operator Kills while crouching or sliding with the Superi 46.

That's all there is to know about the Glowing Gummy Worm Camo in Warzone and MW3.