How to unlock JAK Limb Ripper aftermarket part in Modern Warfare 3

The JAK Limb Ripper is one of the latest aftermarket parts in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) that arrived with the Season 2 update. It is a lethal underbarrel chainsaw add-on that can help you ease through hordes of zombies or enemy operators. However, you will need to grind the game to unlock this new aftermarket part in your inventory. Its effectiveness can be observed in close-range combat since it is a melee kit.

The JAK Limb Ripper might not provide you with much tactical advantage, but it offers a new route for aggressive players who enjoy close-quarter combat (CQC). This is only one of the seven new aftermarket parts in the game, and can easily expand the weapons arsenal with their unique traits.

This article highlights how to unlock JAK Limb Ripper in Modern Warfare 3.

How to get the JAK Limb Ripper aftermarket part in MW3

Week 1 Challenges tab (Image via Activision)

The JAK Limb Ripper can only be unlocked by completing Weekly Challenges, similar to the Week 1 challenge for the JAK Tyrant 762 Kit. However, since a new season has begun, only the first-week objectives are currently available in the game. These challenges have three different tabs for Multiplayer, Zombies, and even Battle Royale to cater to the entire player base.

The official Call of Duty blog listed all the aftermarket parts serially but without a concrete order. Thus, gamers can expect to see the JAK Limb Ripper kit appear anywhere from Week 2 to Week 8 alongside its challenges.

You will have to complete five out of seven missions provided in the weekly challenge to unlock the JAK Limb Ripper. Once unlocked, you can equip it on supported weapons from the gunsmith platform in the armory. Until the time these specific objectives arrive, you can grind the game and unlock the new JAK Tyrant 762 kit as well to create higher damage subsonic weapons.

All MW3 Season 2 aftermarket parts

New aftermarket parts in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the aftermarket parts that Activision introduced to the multiplayer and Battle Royale with Season 2’s release:

JAK Burnout (Battle Pass unlock)

JAK Tyrant 762 Kit

JAK Backsaw Kit

JAK Maglift Kit

JAK Outlaw-277 Kit

JAK Glassless Optic

All of these new kits have their special traits and can help you dominate the battlefield. However, it is different for the Limb Ripper since you need to perfectly gauge the pros and cons of going up close to an enemy operator. You also need to master its effective range and the timing to perfectly land those lethal melee hits.

It can prove to be an incredible tool in the new Season 2 MW3 Zombies playlist as well since you might not always have the time to reload your weapon. With this underbarrel chainsaw equipped, you can still take out monsters and reposition yourself to a safe spot for a quick reset.

Check out more articles for updates, announcements, and news.

Unlock JAK Blacksaw Kit || MW3 free trial Season 2 || MW3 weapon nerfs and buffs || Killshot Swagger Operator skin || Aether Worm bundle in MW3 and Warzone || MW3 Season 2 Ranked Play changes