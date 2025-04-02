How to unlock Operator Mace in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Mace is a new Operator in Warzone and Black Ops 6 as part of the Season 3 update. However, this Operator won’t be free and will be included in the Season 3 Battle Pass. Described in the content drop blog post as a "metal-faced mercenary who will bring the war anywhere, anytime, for anyone," Mace has a striking design. Alongside this Operator, the Battle Pass offers several other rewards, making it a worthwhile purchase.

This article explains how to unlock the Mace Operator in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3.

How to get the Operator Mace in Warzone and Black Ops 6

To unlock the Mace Operator in Warzone and Black Ops 6, simply purchase the Season 3 Battle Pass for 1,100 Call of Duty Points (CP), equivalent to $9.99.

Mace Operator in Bo6 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

After purchasing the Battle Pass, you will receive Mace as part of the instant rewards. There’s no need to claim anything manually; Mace and other instant items will be automatically added to your account.

The Battle Pass is a worthwhile purchase since it allows you to earn back the 1,100 CP as you progress. Instead of receiving it all at once, CP is unlocked gradually across different Battle Pass tiers. By completing the Battle Pass, you can accumulate the full 1,100 CP, which can then be used to purchase a future Battle Pass.

What are all the Season 3 Battle Pass instant rewards in Warzone and Black Ops 6?

Upon purchasing the Battle Pass, you will receive the following instant rewards:

Mace Operator

10% Battle Pass XP Boost

“Day Ones” Legendary Weapon Sticker

“Package Received” Finishing Move

“Marbled” Legendary Blueprint for the Saug SMG

Beyond these, the Battle Pass includes over 110 unlockable items, such as free content like two base weapons, the Monolithic Suppressor attachment, and more.

Mace operator available variants

The Mace Operator has four variants:

Mace – Unlocked instantly with the standard Battle Pass. Mace BlackCell – Unlocked instantly with the BlackCell version of the Battle Pass. Apocalypse King – Unlocked by reaching Page 12 of the Battle Pass and completing the required tier. Apocalypse King BlackCell – Also unlocked at Page 12, and its required tier but exclusive to BlackCell users.

