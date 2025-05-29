How to unlock the Truth Chaser Operator skin for Adler in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4

Truth Chaser Operator skin for Adler in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 can be unlocked as a reward via the S4 Battle Pass. Months into the latest Call of Duty release, we finally have a mil-sim skin for Russell Adler. The Operator was initially teased with the Season 2 Outro Cinematic, and this led to many expecting the skin to arrive with Season 3. But it didn't come to fruition back then.

Fortunately, now in Season 4, the developers have finally added an Operator skin for the Adler, bringing him back with a bulletproof vest and a rough appearance as one would expect from a mil-sim skin.

So, without any further ado, let's take a quick look at how you can unlock the Truth Chaser Operator skin for Adler in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4.

Guide to unlocking Truth Chaser Operator skin for Adler in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4

The Truth Chaser Operator skin for Adler in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 can be unlocked through Page 12 of the Season 4 Battle Pass. Once you have completed the previous pages and become eligible to access Page 12, scroll over to the page and spend just one Battle Pass Token to unlock the Russell Adler skin.

Quick guide to unlocking the Truth Chaser Operator skin for Adler in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Image via Activision)

Once unlocked, the skin is yours to keep forever and can be used across both the games seamlessly. If you own the BlackCell Battle Pass, you'll also earn a bonus skin for Adler called Truth Chaser BlackCell, which turns the character gray and adds animated purple flames to the Operator, giving him the appearance of a dead soldier from another dimension.

Nevertheless, the base skin looks fantastic, encapsulating the essence of Russell Adler and his character's cold, ruthless, and stoic traits.

That covers everything that you need to know to unlock the Truth Chaser Operator skin for Adler in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4.

