Is the Vendetta Perk worth using in Black Ops 6?

Simply put, no, the Vendetta Perk isn't worth using in Black Ops 6. There are a couple of reasons that make it not worth using, but before we get into it, let's take a look at what the latest Perk does. When equipped, the Perk will mark the location of the last player who killed you. If you manage to kill them after spawning, it will reward you with bonus points. However, your opponents can negate its effects with the Vigilance Perk.

So, with the basics of what the Perk does, let's now discuss why it isn't worth using in the game.

Why is the Vendetta Perk not worth using in Black Ops 6?

The Vendetta Perk is not worth using in Black Ops 6 because of how the benefits are awarded to the player. Although the Perk marks the location of the enemy that last killed you, it doesn't track their location continuously. As soon as you respawn, the enemy will be marked, and after a two-second interval, it will update in the title to show you their last location.

Discussing the pros and cons of Vendetta Perk in Black Ops 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Here's the problem: the entire thing lasts for only four seconds. TheXclusiveAce on YouTube, made an extensive video discussing the cons of the Perks, and there he concluded that the game will only show the location of your enemy for just four sounds, and that too with a two-second interval.

Since continuous tracking is not a feature of this Perk, it does not provide any real value. But what about the extra points, you might ask? Well, you will only earn the bonus score if you manage to kill that target within four seconds, i.e., until the Perk has the location of the target marked. If you don't, you don't earn any bonus points that could've gone towards the Scorestreaks.

This makes it almost impossible to respawn and take out the enemy that killed you within four seconds, thus not gaining any bonuses.

Since it goes into the Perk Slot 2, you have plenty of better options to choose from, such as Engineer, Shadow, Dispatcher, Tracker, and more.

As better alternatives exist and Vendetta Perk isn't particularly useful, it's not worth using in Black Ops 6.

That covers just about everything that you need to know about the Vendetta Perk and whether it is worth using.

