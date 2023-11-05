Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 13 "Danger Close" walkthrough: How to complete, rewards, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) campaign mode is a mix of straightforward missions and Open Combat ones where players can choose their own routes to complete the objectives. However, the Danger Close mission is quite straightforward.

This mission gives aerial control to the community with the objective of guarding the soldiers on the ground as they infiltrate a military base in Urzikstan to search for Makarov’s stolen chemicals.

The previous mission is called Gora Dam, and its walkthrough can be found on Sportskeeda for easy mission completion. This article will highlight how you can get through the Danger Close mission without encountering any hiccups.

Modern Warfare 3 Danger Close mission walkthrough

Modern Warfare 3 Danger Close (Image via Activision)

The entire Danger Close mission shows a brief collaboration between Task Force 141, Farah’s Urzikstan Liberation Force (ULF), and the Shadow Company. Phillip Graves helps Farah search for the dangerous toxins that Vladimir Makarov stole to create warheads.

The entire mission revolves around the ground teams searching two of the main hangars for the lethal chemicals.

Infiltration

Modern Warfare 3 Danger Closer Part 1 (Image via Activision)

You are given the controls of the aerial support and must act as the gunner to protect the ground forces from enemy resistance. At the beginning, you will need to point your cursor toward the friendly units and acknowledge their signal to be able to track them while the aircraft circles over the base.

Once you have successfully marked the allied forces, you will be directed to take down enemies present in the path of the ground team for a fast entry to the base.

Boneyard

Modern Warfare 3 Danger Close Part 2 (Image via Activision)

The first group of enemy soldiers will be patrolling the Boneyard area. You can take them out utilizing the 25MM machine gun to aid your team while entering the base. This will send the entire base on high alert and send out more troops to stop the progress of the friendly forces.

There might be multiple clusters of enemy soldiers in the area that you would have to clear out one at a time with either of the three available weapons on the aircraft - 25MM, 40MM, and Missile.

Radio Tower

Modern Warfare 3 Danger Close Part 3 (Image via Activision)

You will be directed to pay attention to the Radio Tower area as a SAM site is present there and could hinder aerial support. You can launch a single missile to take down the SAM site and the Radio Tower with a single hit.

If you find it hard to locate the Radio Tower, you can simply follow the laser line the ground team points at for a quick and destructive response.

Modern Warfare 3 Danger Close Boneyard (Image via Activision)

After taking down the SAM site, you will need to cover fire and protect the Boneyard area once again as more enemies start pouring out of the tents. You will also need to take down the tower present near the tents to aid the team in taking control of the area.

You will need to take down all the enemy soldiers trying to hold the tents area for your team to be able to move forward without taking casualties.

Airstrip

Modern Warfare 3 Danger Close Part 4 (Image via Activision)

The enemies will try to scramble a fighter jet on the airstrip from one of the hangars present on the West side of the base. You will need to take that jet down before it goes airborne to prevent the jet from taking your aircraft down.

If you let that jet take off, it will target and shoot a missile toward you, disable the airborne support, and cause the mission to restart from the last checkpoint.

Hangars

Modern Warfare 3 Danger Close Part 5 (Image via Activision)

You will need to provide cover to the ground team once again from enemy forces as they start searching the Hangars for the toxins. A large number of enemies will start pouring out from every direction once the team enters the second hangar and finds the chemicals.

It is important to note that you should not shoot down the hangars before the team is done neutralizing the chemicals inside.

Modern Warfare 3 Danger Close Hangar Protection (Image via Activision)

While the team is neutralizing the toxins, enemies will start dispatching armored vehicles, tanks, choppers, and more troops to hinder the ground team’s efforts.

You will need to follow the instructions provided and take down the enemies before they make it near the hanger. You will also have to fire out flares to save the aircraft from incoming missiles.

Modern Warfare 3 Danger Close Makarov's Helicopter (Image via Activision)

In the final stage of the mission, a helicopter will approach the hanger, and you will have to take it down. The helicopter will apparently have Makarov on board, making it the highest priority on the list to take down.

It will be hard to shoot it down, so you can wait till it makes its way near the hangar and stabilizes its position. After you take down the helo, the ground team will clear out, and you will be able to take down the entire facility to clean out the neutralized chemicals.

What is the reward for completing Danger Close in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 campaign reward for Danger Close (Image via Activision)

The reward for completing the Danger Close mission in MW3 is the Jabber Operator. You can get more rewards by completing the entire campaign mode.

This marks the end of the Danger Close mission and sends you to the next mission called Trojan Horse. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates and mission walkthroughs.