MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 7 challenges: Rewards and how to complete

The MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 7 challenges are currently underway, bringing fans a whole new set of targets to meet and rewards to earn. This week's challenges are a little on the difficult side but players shouldn't face issues in completing any of them. The format remains the same. Each main game mode—Multiplayer, Zombies, and Battle Royale—has seven challenges each, and all of them bring XP rewards.

Completing any five out of these challenges in any of the game modes will earn players this week's final reward, which is a new Blueprint for the Pulemyot 762.

This article takes a closer look at all the MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 7 challenges, what they entail, and the rewards that you earn by completing them.

All MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 7 challenges and rewards

The following are all the MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 7 challenges and their rewards for all the game modes:

Trending

MW3 Multiplayer Season 5 Week 7 challenges and rewards

All MW3 Multiplayer Season 5 Week 7 challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

The MW3 Multiplayer Season 5 Week 7 challenges are a tad bit difficult compared to the Week 6 challenges but not impossible. To complete them quickly, it is recommended to drop into the Hardcore playlist and you'll be done with them in no time.

In this playlist, all players have their HP down to 30, which makes it almost 1 shot kill at any range with most of the weapons, allowing you to finish most of the tasks in no time.

Here are the MW3 Multiplayer challenges for this week:

Challenge Reward Get 25 Operator Kills from Behind 2500 XP Get 15 Operator Kills using a Secondary Weapon 5000 XP Get 10 Operator Clean Kills with Iron Sights Equipped to an SMG or an Assault Rifle 7500 XP Perform 3 Finishing Moves on Enemy Operators 10000 XP Get 15 Operator Kills after Reloading with an SMG 5000 XP Kill 15 Operators Who Killed You 5000 XP Get 3 Operator Kills after Having Recently Swapped Weapons 7500 XP

Also read: MW3 and Warzone Season 6 release date

MW3 Zombies Season 5 Week 7 challenges and rewards

All MW3 Zombies Season 5 Week 7 challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

MW3 Zombies Season 5 Week 7 challenges too have seen a bump in their overall difficulty levels. It might take you quite a few infils into Urzikstan before you can get them all done. Hence, it is advised to attempt multiple challenges at one go. Doing so will greatly reduce the number of times you'll have to infiltrate the map and save you a lot of your precious time.

The following are all the challenges and the rewards:

Challenge Reward Get 100 Kills with a Melee Weapon 2500 XP Get 50 Kills with a Melee Weapon while Frenzied Guard is Active 5000 XP Get 250 Kills with Iron Sight Equipped to a Marksman Rifle or Assault Rifle 7500 XP Get 10 Kills without being hit 20 times with a Melee Weapon 10000 XP Get 100 Kills after Reloading with SMGs 5000 XP Get 500 Critical Kills 5000 XP Get 250 Kills with an Underbarrel Lethal Attachment Equipped to a Weapon 7500 XP

Warzone Season 5 Week 7 challenges and rewards (Battle Royale)

All Warzone Season 5 Week 7 challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

Warzone Season 5 Week 7 challenges are also more difficult than last week when players were tasked with opening loot caches in different parts of the map Fortune's Keep.

This time around, most of the challenges require to drop in different parts of the map Urzikstan and get kills. Here are all the challenges and their rewards:

Challenge Reward In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the North West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo) 5000 XP In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor) 5000 XP In Warzone, place in the top 10 3 time(s) 10000 XP In Warzone, open 30 Loot Caches 2500 XP In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms) 7500 XP In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Central Region (Old Town, Low Town) 7500 XP In Warzone, complete 5 Contract(s) 5000 XP

Read more: Best On-Demand Texture Streaming setting in MW3 and Warzone

Final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 7 challenges

The final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 7 challenges is the Iron Clad Blueprint for the Pulemyot 762. To unlock it, you must complete five out of the seven tasks in any of the abovementioned modes. Once you're done, the Week 7 challenges will be complete and you'll unlock the new Iron Clad Blueprint.

Unlocking the Iron Clad Blueprint MW3 and Warzone Season 5 (Image via Activision)

The Blueprint comes equipped with five attachments that improve the LMG's aim-down sight speed and keep you off the radar. As for the aesthetics of the Blueprint, it features a bronze and green color palette, that gives the weapon a premium look that is certain to turn a few heads in-game.

That covers all the MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 7 challenges along with the rewards that they bring.

For more Call of Duty articles, check out the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback