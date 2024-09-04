MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 7 challenges: Rewards and how to complete

The MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 7 challenges are currently underway, bringing fans a whole new set of targets to meet and rewards to earn. This week's challenges are a little on the difficult side but players shouldn't face issues in completing any of them. The format remains the same. Each main game mode—Multiplayer, Zombies, and Battle Royale—has seven challenges each, and all of them bring XP rewards.
Completing any five out of these challenges in any of the game modes will earn players this week's final reward, which is a new Blueprint for the Pulemyot 762.
This article takes a closer look at all the MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 7 challenges, what they entail, and the rewards that you earn by completing them.
All MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 7 challenges and rewards
The following are all the MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 7 challenges and their rewards for all the game modes:
MW3 Multiplayer Season 5 Week 7 challenges and rewards
The MW3 Multiplayer Season 5 Week 7 challenges are a tad bit difficult compared to the Week 6 challenges but not impossible. To complete them quickly, it is recommended to drop into the Hardcore playlist and you'll be done with them in no time.
In this playlist, all players have their HP down to 30, which makes it almost 1 shot kill at any range with most of the weapons, allowing you to finish most of the tasks in no time.
Here are the MW3 Multiplayer challenges for this week:
Also read: MW3 and Warzone Season 6 release date
MW3 Zombies Season 5 Week 7 challenges and rewards
MW3 Zombies Season 5 Week 7 challenges too have seen a bump in their overall difficulty levels. It might take you quite a few infils into Urzikstan before you can get them all done. Hence, it is advised to attempt multiple challenges at one go. Doing so will greatly reduce the number of times you'll have to infiltrate the map and save you a lot of your precious time.
The following are all the challenges and the rewards:
Warzone Season 5 Week 7 challenges and rewards (Battle Royale)
Warzone Season 5 Week 7 challenges are also more difficult than last week when players were tasked with opening loot caches in different parts of the map Fortune's Keep.
This time around, most of the challenges require to drop in different parts of the map Urzikstan and get kills. Here are all the challenges and their rewards:
Read more: Best On-Demand Texture Streaming setting in MW3 and Warzone
Final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 7 challenges
The final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 7 challenges is the Iron Clad Blueprint for the Pulemyot 762. To unlock it, you must complete five out of the seven tasks in any of the abovementioned modes. Once you're done, the Week 7 challenges will be complete and you'll unlock the new Iron Clad Blueprint.
The Blueprint comes equipped with five attachments that improve the LMG's aim-down sight speed and keep you off the radar. As for the aesthetics of the Blueprint, it features a bronze and green color palette, that gives the weapon a premium look that is certain to turn a few heads in-game.
That covers all the MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 7 challenges along with the rewards that they bring.
For more Call of Duty articles, check out the links below:
- 5 major differences between Black Ops 6 and Modern Warfare 3
- Warzone and MW3 Season 5 end date and time for all regions
- How to unlock all Monster Energy rewards in Black Ops 6
- Will Black Ops 6 Beta progress carry over to launch?
- Buffed Rival-9 loadout is broken in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded