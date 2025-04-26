Monkey Bomb lands Call of Duty fan in trouble with the TSA

A Call of Duty fan recently landed in trouble with the TSA for trying to board a flight with a Monkey Bomb replica. The TSA (Transportation Security Administration) has been conducting a social media campaign called Prohibited Items Week to educate flyers on what they are allowed to bring with them. This week's list of prohibited items included a Monkey Bomb replica.

TSA warns against flying with Monkey Bomb replicas from Call of Duty

The Monkey Bomb incident took place at Boston Logan International Airport in January 2025 when a Call of Duty fan tried to carry it in their checked luggage. The TSA shared the case on Facebook and mentioned that they do not allow any explosive replicas on flights due to security concerns, and had to say the following about the incident:

"This monkey may rack up points in a game, but in real life, leave the gear for your loadout screen, not your baggage. Replica weapons and explosives, no matter how cool or collectible, aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked baggage."

TSA doesn't allow Call of Duty Monkey Bomb replica on flights (Image via TSA || Facebook)

According to them, replica weapons or explosives will not be allowed on flights. It is certainly a security concern, and COD fans who will be boarding a flight in the coming days should ensure not to carry anything that might land them in trouble.

For those unaware, the Monkey Bomb is a lethal in-game equipment featured in the Zombies mode of Call of Duty games. It is an extremely powerful explosive that can take down multiple zombies at once.

If readers are unsure what they can carry, the TSA urges them to get in touch with their team to learn more about the items they can with them on a flight.

