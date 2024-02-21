Treyarch's new update hints at Black Ops 2 being a part of Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty Black Ops 2 recently received a new update from Treyarch, fixing some new issues in the decade-old shooter title. Black Ops 2 (BO2) has received a few updates over the last few years, but none of them have had a massive impact on improving the game. However, the newest patch seems to have dealt with bugs that disabled functions like the Emblem Editor and the CoD TV.

This sudden patch could be a subtle nod to the game being fixed to be included in the Xbox Game Pass. This would mean the community could easily access the game by having an active subscription to Microsoft’s gaming platform. It's unlikely that the title will receive any more major updates to improve its gameplay.

This article will highlight Treyarch's new Call of Duty Black Ops 2 update in 2024.

Black Ops 2 receives new update as Treyarch deploys hot fixes for existing bugs

Expand Tweet

Activision enjoyed a long reign of success with the entire Black Ops series, as it featured one of the most compelling storylines alongside a fast-paced yet smooth multiplayer experience. Most seasoned players share their First-Person Shooter (FPS) roots with at least one of these games. However, it quickly fell off the radar as newer games launched and the developers stopped rolling out regular updates.

Treyarch’s latest update for Black Ops 2 fixed a series of issues that had started emerging in the last few months. The developer updated the game and fixed an accessibility issue that prevented players from using the Emblem Editor feature. CoD TV has also received a hotfix that helped it display the correct information about like categories and thumbnails in the intended placeholders.

Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, confirmed that older titles would be included in the Game Pass but did not confirm an exact date. Considering the proactive improvements being made by Call of Duty developers, fans might see the integration of CoD titles like Black Ops 2 by the end of 2024.

However, it is important to note that the publisher is only repairing the broken parts of previous titles, which means the lobbies might still be filled with cheaters.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty updates, news, and guides.

Modern Warfare 3 beta graphics driver incompatibility error || Top 10 COD players || Top 10 Perks in MW3 || All ghost operator skins in COD MW3 || How to unlock Cryptid Sidewinder Mastery Blueprint || Cryptid Nessie Operator bundle in COD MW3