Raphael Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Raphael Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack is now available for purchase in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. The games’ latest collaboration with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles introduces four TMNT Tracer Packs, with Raphael being one of them. His bundle offers a variety of items, including Operator and weapon skins, all designed to match the franchise theme. Players can purchase it from the in-game stores by spending CP.

Read on to learn more about the Raphael Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Price of the Raphael Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Raphael Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is priced at 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP), which is around $19.99 / £16.79 (or equivalent to players’ local currency).

If you already have accumulated CP, you can redeem this bundle free of cost. However, if you don’t have enough CP, you can purchase them from the in-game stores.

Here are the CP-to-currency conversion rates:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.9

What's included in the Raphael Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone?

Sai melee weapon blueprint from Raphael Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack (Image via Activision)

The Raphael Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack has 10 items, including an Operator skin. Here are all its contents:

“ Raphael ” Operator skin

” Operator skin “ Raphael’s Sai ” melee blueprint

” melee blueprint “ Tank ” C9 Submachine Gun weapon blueprint

” C9 Submachine Gun weapon blueprint “ Big Brained ” GPMG-7 Light Machine Gun weapon blueprint

” GPMG-7 Light Machine Gun weapon blueprint “ Crossed Sai ” reticle

” reticle “ Fortress ” frag skin

” frag skin “ Kickin’ It ” emote

” emote “ Quick Skills ” finishing move

” finishing move “ Ready Raph ” calling card

” calling card “Raph’s Grin” emblem

Is the Raphael Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone worth buying?

Yes, this Tracer Pack is worth purchasing, especially if you are a fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise.

While the weapon skins may not be too appealing, the Sai melee blueprint and Raphael Operator are enough reasons to buy the bundle. The Sai melee is one of the most sought-after weapons among players, first appearing in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as a part of the Season Five Reloaded update.

The finishing moves and emotes included in the Tracer Pack are also interesting and can be used to taunt opponents after knocking them down on the battlefield.

Moreover, if you are someone who enjoys collecting unique in-game items, this Tracer Pack is worth your investment.

