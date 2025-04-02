Verdansk release countdown in Warzone: Start time for all regions

The return of Verdansk in Warzone with the Season 3 update is set for April 3, 2025, at 9 am PT, marking a major moment for the community after more than three years. The map remains largely unchanged, with 95% of the same playable area, but it features enhanced details, quality-of-life upgrades, and more. Several elements also return in their original form, such as floating loot, freefall shooting, and more. As for things that were changed, it's now possible to swim in this new version.

Ad

Note that while Season 3 of Black Ops 6 went live on April 2, 2025, at 9 am PT, the Warzone servers will be offline for 24 hours to prepare for the launch of Verdansk.

With excitement building, many players are eager to jump back into the map. This article provides an accurate countdown to Verdansk’s return in Warzone.

Countdown for Verdansk release in Warzone Season 3

As mentioned earlier, Verdansk is returning to Warzone with the Season 3 update, which goes live on Wednesday, April 3, 2025, at 9 am PT. The update will launch simultaneously across all regions, making the map available to everyone at the same time.

Ad

Trending

The countdown timer below tracks Verdansk's release, ensuring you're prepared to jump in as soon as it goes live.

Ad

Also read: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 pre-load details: Everything you need to know

Verdansk release date and time across all regions

Here is the list of all release dates and times for the map across different regions:

Time zones Date and time Pacific Time (PT) April 3, 2025, at 9 AM Mountain Time (MT) April 3, 2025, at 10 AM Central Time (CT) April 3, 2025, at 11 AM Eastern Time (ET) April 3, 2025, at 12 PM British Summer Time (BST) April 3, 2025, at 5 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST) April 3, 2025, at 6 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) April 3, 2025, at 7 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK) April 3, 2025, at 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) April 3, 2025, at 9:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) April 4, 2025, at 12 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) April 4, 2025, at 1 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) April 4, 2025, at 3 AM

Ad

Also read: Area 99 Nuke Testing Easter Egg has been completed in Warzone, here's how to do it

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 content overview

General Content (BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, Warzone)

Expand Tweet

Ad

New Weapons

Kilo 141 (Launch)

CR-56 AMAX (Launch)

HDR (Launch)

Kali Sticks (Launch)

Ladre (Mid-Season)

Nail Gun (In-Season)

New Attachments

Monolithic Suppressor (Launch)

SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion (Launch)

C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags (In-Season)

Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion (Mid-Season)

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer

New Maps

Barrage (Launch)

Nomad (Launch)

Firing Range (Launch)

Haven (Mid-Season)

Signal (Mid-Season)

New Modes

Sharpshooter (Launch)

Demolition (Launch Window)

New Perks

Close Shave (Launch, Event Reward)

Vendetta (Mid-Season, Event Reward)

Ad

New Scorestreak

Death Machine (Event Reward)

Black Ops 6 Zombies

New Map

Shattered Veil

New Enemies

Elder Disciple

Toxic Zombie

New Wonder Weapons

Ray Gun Mark II

Wunderwaffe DG-2

Returning Perk-a-Cola

Double Tap

New GobbleGums

Tactical Diffusion (Rare)

Support Group (Legendary)

Die Pitched (Whimsical)

New Support Scorestreak

Death Machine

Also read: What to expect from Warzone in Season 3

Warzone

Map:

Verdansk (95% unchanged, various quality-of-life upgrades, swimming possible)

Major POIs (19):

Dam, Military Base, Quarry, Airport, Storage Town, Superstore, TV Station, Boneyard, Train Station, Hospital, Stadium, Lumber, Downtown, Farmland, Promenade, Hills, Park, Port, Prison

Ad

Returning Features:

150-player lobbies

Original announcer

Freefall shooting

Floating loot

Supply Box colors

High-Value Loot Zones

Buy Station interface

Thermite Lethal Equipment

Original 2020 Verdansk contracts: Recon, Supply Run, Contract Multipliers, Big Game Bounty, Recon (Train)

In-Game Public Events:

Fire Sale

Jailbreak

Restock

Loadout Drop

Gulag Variant:

Capture the Flag

Vehicles & Movement:

Helicopters, four ground vehicles (rebalanced)

Omnimovement adjustments

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback