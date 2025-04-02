Verdansk release countdown in Warzone: Start time for all regions

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Apr 02, 2025 17:42 GMT
We countdown to the release of Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)
We countdown to the release of Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)

The return of Verdansk in Warzone with the Season 3 update is set for April 3, 2025, at 9 am PT, marking a major moment for the community after more than three years. The map remains largely unchanged, with 95% of the same playable area, but it features enhanced details, quality-of-life upgrades, and more. Several elements also return in their original form, such as floating loot, freefall shooting, and more. As for things that were changed, it's now possible to swim in this new version.

Ad

Note that while Season 3 of Black Ops 6 went live on April 2, 2025, at 9 am PT, the Warzone servers will be offline for 24 hours to prepare for the launch of Verdansk.

With excitement building, many players are eager to jump back into the map. This article provides an accurate countdown to Verdansk’s return in Warzone.

Countdown for Verdansk release in Warzone Season 3

As mentioned earlier, Verdansk is returning to Warzone with the Season 3 update, which goes live on Wednesday, April 3, 2025, at 9 am PT. The update will launch simultaneously across all regions, making the map available to everyone at the same time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The countdown timer below tracks Verdansk's release, ensuring you're prepared to jump in as soon as it goes live.

Ad

Also read: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 pre-load details: Everything you need to know

Verdansk release date and time across all regions

Here is the list of all release dates and times for the map across different regions:

Time zonesDate and time
Pacific Time (PT)April 3, 2025, at 9 AM
Mountain Time (MT)April 3, 2025, at 10 AM
Central Time (CT)April 3, 2025, at 11 AM
Eastern Time (ET)April 3, 2025, at 12 PM
British Summer Time (BST)April 3, 2025, at 5 PM
Central European Summer Time (CEST)April 3, 2025, at 6 PM
Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)April 3, 2025, at 7 PM
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)April 3, 2025, at 7 PM
Indian Standard Time (IST)April 3, 2025, at 9:30 PM
China Standard Time (CST)April 4, 2025, at 12 AM
Japan Standard Time (JST)April 4, 2025, at 1 AM
Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)April 4, 2025, at 3 AM
Ad

Also read: Area 99 Nuke Testing Easter Egg has been completed in Warzone, here's how to do it

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 content overview

General Content (BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, Warzone)

Ad

New Weapons

  • Kilo 141 (Launch)
  • CR-56 AMAX (Launch)
  • HDR (Launch)
  • Kali Sticks (Launch)
  • Ladre (Mid-Season)
  • Nail Gun (In-Season)

New Attachments

  • Monolithic Suppressor (Launch)
  • SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion (Launch)
  • C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags (In-Season)
  • Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion (Mid-Season)

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer

New Maps

  • Barrage (Launch)
  • Nomad (Launch)
  • Firing Range (Launch)
  • Haven (Mid-Season)
  • Signal (Mid-Season)

New Modes

  • Sharpshooter (Launch)
  • Demolition (Launch Window)

New Perks

  • Close Shave (Launch, Event Reward)
  • Vendetta (Mid-Season, Event Reward)
Ad

New Scorestreak

  • Death Machine (Event Reward)

Black Ops 6 Zombies

New Map

  • Shattered Veil

New Enemies

  • Elder Disciple
  • Toxic Zombie

New Wonder Weapons

  • Ray Gun Mark II
  • Wunderwaffe DG-2

Returning Perk-a-Cola

  • Double Tap

New GobbleGums

  • Tactical Diffusion (Rare)
  • Support Group (Legendary)
  • Die Pitched (Whimsical)

New Support Scorestreak

  • Death Machine

Also read: What to expect from Warzone in Season 3

Warzone

Map:

  • Verdansk (95% unchanged, various quality-of-life upgrades, swimming possible)

Major POIs (19):

  • Dam, Military Base, Quarry, Airport, Storage Town, Superstore, TV Station, Boneyard, Train Station, Hospital, Stadium, Lumber, Downtown, Farmland, Promenade, Hills, Park, Port, Prison
Ad

Returning Features:

  • 150-player lobbies
  • Original announcer
  • Freefall shooting
  • Floating loot
  • Supply Box colors
  • High-Value Loot Zones
  • Buy Station interface
  • Thermite Lethal Equipment
  • Original 2020 Verdansk contracts: Recon, Supply Run, Contract Multipliers, Big Game Bounty, Recon (Train)

In-Game Public Events:

  • Fire Sale
  • Jailbreak
  • Restock
  • Loadout Drop

Gulag Variant:

  • Capture the Flag

Vehicles & Movement:

  • Helicopters, four ground vehicles (rebalanced)
  • Omnimovement adjustments

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी