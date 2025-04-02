Verdansk release countdown in Warzone: Start time for all regions

The return of Verdansk in Warzone with the Season 3 update is set for April 3, 2025, at 9 am PT, marking a major moment for the community after more than three years. The map remains largely unchanged, with 95% of the same playable area, but it features enhanced details, quality-of-life upgrades, and more. Several elements also return in their original form, such as floating loot, freefall shooting, and more. As for things that were changed, it's now possible to swim in this new version.
Note that while Season 3 of Black Ops 6 went live on April 2, 2025, at 9 am PT, the Warzone servers will be offline for 24 hours to prepare for the launch of Verdansk.
With excitement building, many players are eager to jump back into the map. This article provides an accurate countdown to Verdansk’s return in Warzone.
Countdown for Verdansk release in Warzone Season 3
As mentioned earlier, Verdansk is returning to Warzone with the Season 3 update, which goes live on Wednesday, April 3, 2025, at 9 am PT. The update will launch simultaneously across all regions, making the map available to everyone at the same time.
The countdown timer below tracks Verdansk's release, ensuring you're prepared to jump in as soon as it goes live.
Also read: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 pre-load details: Everything you need to know
Verdansk release date and time across all regions
Here is the list of all release dates and times for the map across different regions:
Also read: Area 99 Nuke Testing Easter Egg has been completed in Warzone, here's how to do it
Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 content overview
General Content (BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, Warzone)
New Weapons
- Kilo 141 (Launch)
- CR-56 AMAX (Launch)
- HDR (Launch)
- Kali Sticks (Launch)
- Ladre (Mid-Season)
- Nail Gun (In-Season)
New Attachments
- Monolithic Suppressor (Launch)
- SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion (Launch)
- C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags (In-Season)
- Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion (Mid-Season)
Black Ops 6 Multiplayer
New Maps
- Barrage (Launch)
- Nomad (Launch)
- Firing Range (Launch)
- Haven (Mid-Season)
- Signal (Mid-Season)
New Modes
- Sharpshooter (Launch)
- Demolition (Launch Window)
New Perks
- Close Shave (Launch, Event Reward)
- Vendetta (Mid-Season, Event Reward)
New Scorestreak
- Death Machine (Event Reward)
Black Ops 6 Zombies
New Map
- Shattered Veil
New Enemies
- Elder Disciple
- Toxic Zombie
New Wonder Weapons
- Ray Gun Mark II
- Wunderwaffe DG-2
Returning Perk-a-Cola
- Double Tap
New GobbleGums
- Tactical Diffusion (Rare)
- Support Group (Legendary)
- Die Pitched (Whimsical)
New Support Scorestreak
- Death Machine
Also read: What to expect from Warzone in Season 3
Warzone
Map:
- Verdansk (95% unchanged, various quality-of-life upgrades, swimming possible)
Major POIs (19):
- Dam, Military Base, Quarry, Airport, Storage Town, Superstore, TV Station, Boneyard, Train Station, Hospital, Stadium, Lumber, Downtown, Farmland, Promenade, Hills, Park, Port, Prison
Returning Features:
- 150-player lobbies
- Original announcer
- Freefall shooting
- Floating loot
- Supply Box colors
- High-Value Loot Zones
- Buy Station interface
- Thermite Lethal Equipment
- Original 2020 Verdansk contracts: Recon, Supply Run, Contract Multipliers, Big Game Bounty, Recon (Train)
In-Game Public Events:
- Fire Sale
- Jailbreak
- Restock
- Loadout Drop
Gulag Variant:
- Capture the Flag
Vehicles & Movement:
- Helicopters, four ground vehicles (rebalanced)
- Omnimovement adjustments
Check out our other Call of Duty articles:
- Call of Duty gives major update on Anti-cheat, 228,000 accounts got banned since the Black Ops 6 launch
- Call of Duty has acknowledged Shadowbans in Warzone and BO6 for the first time, and here's what you need to know
- Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 pre-load details: Everything you need to know
- Call of Duty will now ban players for using unlocking tools in Warzone and Black Ops 6
- Black Ops 6 Ranked Play to get some much-needed changes in Season 3, here is what you should know