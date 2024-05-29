With the highly anticipated release of Season 4, players have witnessed the introduction of Loot Hot Zones in Warzone. This is a new feature introduced in the battle royale title to help gamers engage one another in combat more frequently during a match across different areas on the map.

This article will mention all the necessary details concerning Loot Hot Zones in Warzone Season 4.

New feature Loot Hot Zones in Warzone Season 4 explained

Loot Hot Zones in Warzone Season 4 (Image via Activision)

The Season 4 map's designated points of interest (POIs) are the Loot Hot Zones in Warzone. You need to get to these locations before your opponents. If you're successful in doing so, you will be rewarded with a higher-tier loot than commonly found.

Trending

To reach the Loot Hot Zones first, you will have to beat other players to these locations trying to get the same enhanced gear collection with extra ammunition and weapon upgrades.

That's pretty much everything there is to know regarding Loot Hot Zones in Warzone's latest seasonal update.

Warzone to bring [REDACTED] feature in Season 4

A still from Warzone Season 4 (Image via Activision)

Players will get some additional features this new season. An upcoming inclusion has already been revealed as "[REDACTED]." On its debut, the feature will offer ground loot with more powerful weapons to escalate one's firepower. Players will get to have 10 attachments with upgraded weapons, courtesy of this new mysterious feature.

This means that taking down opponents almost instantly will feel like a cakewalk. The developers are yet to unveil more details on the [REDACTED] feature in Warzone under Season 4. Hopefully, they will share an update soon in the coming weeks.

For more news, the latest updates, and guides on Warzone and Call of Duty series, keep following Sportskeeda.