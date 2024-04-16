3 best bowling performances in KKR vs. RR matches ft. Yuzvendra Chahal 

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a top-of-the-table clash in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Tuesday, April 16.

Host KKR are second on the points table, having won four out of their five matches. Shreyas Iyer's side has been in decent touch and will be looking for their fifth win of the tournament when they face the Royals.

KKR convincingly defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last game while chasing a target of 162 runs. Phil Salt scored an unbeaten 89 and guided KKR to another victory along with captain Iyer.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are at the top of the table. They defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a tight match in their previous encounter. While chasing a target of 148, RR needed 10 runs from the last over, and it was Shimron Hetmyer who came to their rescue and won the match with a ball remaining. This was the Royals' fifth win in six matches.

KKR have faced RR 28 times in the IPL and won 14 times. Royals have managed to defeat KKR 13 times, with one match getting washed out. Over the years, both teams have produced some memorable matches, with bowlers playing a huge part in them.

On that note, in this article, we will look at the top three bowling performances in KKR-RR matches.

Top 3 spells in KKR-RR matches in IPL

#3 Kuldeep Yadav’s magical spell at Eden Gardens (4/20)

Kolkata faced the Royals in the 49th match of the IPL 2018 at Eden Gardens. After winning the toss, KKR invited Rajasthan to bat, who were bowled out on 142 runs, thanks to a brilliant spell from Kuldeep Yadav.

The Indian left-arm wrist spinner took four wickets (Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, and Stuart Binny) in his four overs and conceded only 20 runs, helping KKR restrict RR to a small total.

In response, KKR never looked in trouble and comfortably chased down the target with two overs remaining and six wickets in hand. Kuldeep Yadav was declared the Man of the Match for his spell.

#2 Chris Morris making a difference with the ball in a high-scoring match (4/23)

Rajasthan won the toss and elected to bat first in the 54th match of the IPL 2015 held at Braborne Stadium, Mumbai. Shane Watson led the charge for the Royals, scored a magnificent century (104 off 59 balls), and took his team to a score of 199 runs in 20 overs.

In response, KKR lost early wickets, but quick-fire innings from Yusuf Pathan and Andre Russell brought KKR into the match. However, they eventually fell short by nine runs.

When almost every RR bowler was getting hit around the ground, Morris stood up and won it for the Royals. The Proteas pacer conceded only 23 runs in his four overs and took four wickets, denting the KKR's hopes and helping RR win the high-scoring match.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal’s hattrick won the match for Royals (5/40)

KKR was pitted against the Royals in the 30th match of the IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium. Kolkata won the toss and elected to bowl first; however, things didn’t go in their favor. Jos Buttler went berserk and scored a brilliant century (103 runs of 61 balls), guiding the Royals to a total of 217.

In response, KKR started well, as Aaron Finch and Shreyas Iyer scored fifties. After 16 overs, KKR were 178-4 and needed 40 off the last four overs, with Shreyas and Venkatesh Iyer batting. It was then that Yuzvendra Chahal stole the show.

Chahal got the wicket of Ventaktesh on the first ball before he took a hat-trick in the same over, dismissing Shreyas Iyer (lbw, 16.4), Shivam Mavi (caught at long-on, 16.5), and Pat Cummins (caught behind, 16.6), changing the match in RR’s favor in one over. Ultimately, KKR fell short by seven runs and Chahal took a fifer, winning the Player of the Match award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback