Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were lackluster in the last IPL season. An unconvincing auction and the loss of their captain, Shreyas Iyer, due to injury disrupted their rhythm early and derailed their season. They traded for key players like Lockie Ferguson and Shardul Thakur, who underperformed greatly for them.

The two-time IPL Champions have released both players and all-rounder David Wiese ahead of the auction. They have 32.7 crore in their purse, and they will be looking to sign a fast bowler. Here are the three fast-bowlers KKR can target in the upcoming IPL auction:

Kartik Tyagi

Kartik Tyagi is one of the best fast bowling prospects currently in Indian cricket. He is known for his swing, blistering pace, and wicket-taking ability. He took 11 wickets in six games at an average of 13.91 in the under-19 World Cup in 2020 and performed remarkably for India.

Tyagi has also performed well in the IPL and has taken 15 wickets in 19 matches. In 2021, he valiantly defended four runs in the last over against the Punjab Kings and ensured victory for the Rajasthan Royals. Kartik Tyagi took a game-winning hatrick for the Meerut Mavericks against the Lucknow Falcons in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh T20 League.

He was picked up by the Sunrisers in the last auction, but unfortunately played just three games for them. Karthik Tyagi has the potential to become one of the best fast bowlers in the world, and his talent needs proper nurturing. He can prosper and become one of the best bowlers under the watchful eyes of KKR's new mentor, Gautam Gambhir, who has previously nurtured young players like Ayush Badoni.

#2 Gerald Coetzee

Expand Tweet

Gerald Coetzee is currently one of the best young fast bowlers in the world. He has become an integral part of the Proteas team in limited-overs cricket because of his impressive performances.

Coetzee played for the Joburg Super Kings in SA 20 and was the league's third-highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 10.06. His strike rate in T20 cricket is excellent, and he is capable of taking multiple wickets in a game.

He has taken 20 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 6.23 in the recently concluded ODI World Cup and is a part of the World Cup team of the tournament. Coetzee has shown the ability to take wickets on flat Indian wickets, and this ability of his will greatly benefit the KKR team, which struggled to take wickets last season.

Expand Tweet

Australian captain Pat Cummins is on a winning spree in 2023. He led Australia to its maiden World Test Championship title and again led them to their sixth ODI World Cup. Pat Cummins last played for KKR in the IPL and opted out of last season's IPL to focus on international cricket and manage his workload.

Cummins has taken 45 wickets and scored 379 runs in 42 IPL matches. He is not only an aggressive fast bowler but also a good batter. He batted for 68 balls and ably supported Glen Maxwell's heroics against Afghanistan in the World Cup. Back in 2021, he smashed 66 off 34 balls against the Chennai Super Kings and almost won the game for KKR.

His leadership was pivotal to Australia's victory in the final of the ODI World Cup. The Kolkata Knight Riders, with their financial might at the auction, can look to re-sign Pat Cummins. Re-signing Cummins will be a shrewd move for KKR, as captain Shreyas Iyer will be greatly benefited by his experience, winning mentality, and leadership skills.