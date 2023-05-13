3 pairs who can be the next Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli duo for India

The current and former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have formed one of the most formidable partnerships in all forms of cricket, particularly the white-ball formats. The pair have shared innumerable match-winning and series-winning partnerships for India over the past decade.

The duo has been part of five 200-run and 18 100-run partnerships in ODIs, the most and third most all-time. They also hold the record for the seventh-highest stand by an Indian pair in ODIs with 246 against the West Indies in Guwahati in 2021.

Overall, Virat and Rohit have the highest average as a partnership in ODIs, with 4914 runs at an average of 63.81.

While their partnerships in T20Is have not been as legendary as ODIs, the pair still average an impressive 36.87 together, with three-century and five half-century stands. Overall they have scored 1,217 runs as a partnership in T20Is, which is ninth all-time, with a highest partnership of 138 in 33 total innings.

The key reason behind the volume of partnerships at a consistent rate between the two stalwarts has been the ability of each one to compile big scores once set.

Despite contrasting batting styles, with Rohit being more of a six-hitter and Virat dealing in ones and twos, the pair have 81 centuries between them in ODIs and T20Is combined.

The pair have been part of numerous ICC World Cups over the past decade, despite the much-coveted trophy evading them each time. With both of them getting to the tail end of their careers, it felt like the T20 World Cup in 2022 might have been their swansong as far as T20Is go for Team India.

With the Men in Blue possibly heading towards a new direction in T20 cricket, they will look for the upcoming youngsters, starring in the IPL and other domestic competitions, to form a pair as dominant as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and hopefully carry Team India to the title in the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Let us look at three pairs who can be the next Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli duo for India.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill have been the best young batters in the ongoing IPL.

On current form, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal would undoubtedly be the dream opening partnership for India in white ball cricket and particularly T20 cricket.

While Gill has already established himself in the India colors in all three formats, Jaiswal has been the most impressive young batter of the ongoing IPL.

Gill has averaged above 60 in all three formats combined for India in 2023 and displayed scintillating form in the white-ball series against New Zealand with a double century in the first ODI and a brilliant century in the third T20I. He also scored a spectacular century in the final Test of the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy, which India won 2-1.

Overall, The 23-year-old opening batter averages 65.55 in ODIs and 40.06 in T20Is in his young International career. He is also having another impressive season thus far in the ongoing IPL, with 475 runs at an average of 43.18 and a strike rate of 141.37.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal has been the rising star of the IPL, scoring 575 runs in 12 matches at an average of 52.27 and a strike rate of 167.15.

In his most recent game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the 21-year-old made IPL history by scoring the fastest half-century in just 13 deliveries and also scored a breathtaking century against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai earlier in the season.

Both players have been adept at playing pace and spin at an excellent strike rate with remarkable consistency. They have shown great expertise in converting starts to big scores like Virat and Rohit.

With their respective ages being only 23 and 21, the duo has a golden opportunity to become the next great Indian opening partnership.

#2 Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikward

Ruturaj Gaikward and Ishan Kishan have already opened for Team India.

Another exciting right-left combination that could form the future of Team India's white-ball plans is the partnership between Ruturaj Gaikward and Ishan Kishan.

The duo has already opened for India in ODIs and T20Is a combined seven times and were involved in a 97-run and 57-run opening partnership against South Africa in the 5-match T20I series between the sides in June 2022.

Kishan and Gaikward have tasted success at an individual and team level for the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians. Gaikward won the Orange cap in 2021, scoring 635 runs at an average of 45.35 to help CSK win the title.

Meanwhile, Kishan scored 516 runs in 2020 at an average of 57.33 and a strike rate of 145.76 to help MI clinch their fifth IPL title.

They also have contrasting batting styles imperative in top-order partnerships to make the bowler change his line and length regularly. While Gaikward relies more on timing and caressing of the ball, Kishan is a more flamboyant stroke maker.

#3 Prithvi Shaw and Tilak Varma

Prithvi Shaw and Tilak could make an interesting top-order duo in a few years.

As far-fetched as it may sound, there is potential for Prithvi Shaw and Tilak Varma to have a similar opening and one-drop partnership to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw burst onto the national stage after leading India to the Under 19 World Cup title in 2018. Touted to be an heir apparent to former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, Shaw has been weighed down by the high expectations, leading him to be inconsistent for the Indian team and his franchise.

The talented stroke maker has struggled for form in the ongoing IPL, scoring just 47 runs in six innings before eventually being dropped from the DC playing XI. Shaw had a spectacular start to his International career, scoring a century on debut against the West Indies in 2018, making him the youngest Indian to score a Test century.

On the other hand, Tilak Varma has been spectacular for the Mumbai Indians since last season, scoring 671 runs in 23 matches at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 141.

The 20-year-old will likely have to replicate the form for the next couple of seasons to move ahead in the line of talented youngsters and burst onto the International stage.

Experts and fans are hopeful of Prithvi Shaw rediscovering his batting form, and hopefully, in a few years, we could see him forming an exciting partnership with Tilak Varma.

