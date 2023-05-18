The Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 15 runs in a thrilling match in Dharamshala. With the loss, PBKS slipped to the 8th position while DC climbed to the 9th place in the IPL Points Table.

Batting first on a batter-friendly wicket, DC posted a total of 213/2 at the end of 20 overs. The DC openers David Warner (46 runs off 31 balls) and Prithvi Shaw (54 runs off 38 balls) provided the visitors with a 94-run opening stand.

Shaw struck 7 boundaries and 1 six in his half-century, in what was a welcome return to form. Rilee Rossouw (82* runs off 37 balls) and Phil Salt (26* runs off 14 balls) bettered the start to propel DC to a target of 213/2 at the end of 20 overs.

In reply, PBKS were off to a poor start and were reduced to 50/2 in 6.4 overs, having lost both their in-form openers Prabhsimran Singh and Captain Shikhar Dhawan.

Atharva Taide stabilized the PBKS innings with a solid half-century. However, it was Liam Livingstone who went berserk, almost taking the hosts to a miraculous victory.

It was a heartbreaking loss for PBKS whose Playoff qualification suffered a massive setback.

However, in spite of the narrow loss, the hosts have plenty of positives to take into their next game against the Rajasthan Royals. On that note, let us take a look at 3 positives for PBKS from their loss against DC.

#1 Liam Livingstone almost takes PBKS home

Liam Livingstone played a stellar knock [Image: IPL]

Liam Livingstone (94 runs off 48 balls) missed out on a well-deserved century. The English player struck 5 boundaries and 9 sixes in his swashbuckling knock that came at a strike-rate of 195.83.

It seemed that Livingstone would take his side to an unlikely win but destiny had other plans.

In 8 matches, the Englishman has struck 270 runs at an average of 38.57 and a strike-rate of 170.89. His scores in these matches are 2, 10, 23, 40, 82*, 15, 4, and 94. If PBKS is to have any chance to qualify, Livingstone must perform exceedingly well against RR in their last league game.

#2 Sam Curran bowls a fine spell with the ball

Sam Curran had a good day at the office [Image: IPL]

Sam Curran was the sole wicket-taker for PBKS. In his 4 overs, he conceded 36 runs at an economy rate of 9 runs per over. Only Rahul Chahar (8.75), conceded at an economy rate lower than him.

The lowest economy rate after these two bowlers was 10.50 by Arshdeep Singh. Curran took the crucial wickets of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw, both of whom were well set and threatening to cause further damage. He returned with the bat to play a quick-fire cameo (11 runs off 5 balls).

The English all-rounder has not yet had the best IPL with the ball. In 13 matches this season, he has picked up just 9 wickets at an expensive economy rate of 10.11.

He has better returns with the bat as in 13 matches, he has scored 227 runs at an average of 22.56 and a strike-rate of 131.98. Curran will want to perform well with both bat and ball in the upcoming match against RR.

#3 Atharva Taide plays a measured knock

Atharva Taide (55* runs off 42 balls) scored a well-compiled half-century yesterday. He came in to bat after the early loss of Shikhar Dhawan and played a fine knock in a must-win game.

He hit 5 boundaries and 2 sixes in his innings that came at a strike-rate of 130.95. He might have wanted to bat at a higher strike-rate, considering the total to be chased, but the 23-year-old is still a young man and is sure to improve in the times to come.

Taide has been in phenomenal form in recent matches for PBKS. In the last four games, he has scores of 29, 66, 13, and 55. In six matches, he has scored 167 runs at an average of 27.83 and an impressive strike-rate of 142.74. The young Taide will be looking to continue his fine form in the next game against RR.

With that, we complete our piece on 3 positives for PBKS from their loss against RR. Can you think of any other such positives? Let us know in the comments section below.

