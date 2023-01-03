3 spinners who can make a comeback into the Indian T20 team with a good IPL 2023 campaign

Since its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has revolutionized world cricket over the years. It has given rise to several tales of young and promising cricketers succeeding in the competition.

With the presence of top T20 stars, the league's level of competition is constantly rising, and those who do well for their teams are recognized for their excellent performances in the tournament.

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya have all made it big courtesy of their superlative displays at the IPL.

While the marquee tournament paves the way to success for the youngsters, it also provides other cricketers with a chance to make a comeback for the national team. Players including Shikhar Dhawan and Ashish Nehra have previously used their fine and consistent performances in the IPL as key to their resurgence in the Indian team.

Ahead of the brand new 16th edition of the IPL, which is expected to begin in a few months from now, let's take a look at three such spinners who can make a comeback in the Indian T20 team after a good IPL 2023 campaign.

#1 Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)

Despite his good returns in his brief T20I career of ten games, it's difficult to understand why Ravi Bishnoi has not been around the Indian T20 setup for the last three months.

The last time Bishnoi played a T20I for India was back in September 2022 during a Super Four game against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. He put in a fine display with the ball, conceding only 26 runs while also picking up an important wicket of Babar Azam.

However, following the Asia Cup, the 22-year-old was snubbed from the T20I series against Australia and South Africa, and ultimately the T20 World Cup 2022.

Live - #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 Ravi Bishnoi strikes and picks up an all important wicket of the Pakistan Captain, Babar Azam.Live - bit.ly/AsiaCup2022-IN… Ravi Bishnoi strikes and picks up an all important wicket of the Pakistan Captain, Babar Azam.Live - bit.ly/AsiaCup2022-IN… #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/i9QjzcOYZo

His cunning and flat trajectory googlies have always been his biggest strength, which has also helped him scalp 37 in as many IPL games at a good economy of 7.53.

A vital part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Bishnoi would certainly be a spinner to watch out for in the IPL 2023. The Rajasthan lad will be extra motivated and will deem IPL 2023 as a great platform to remind the Indian selectors of what he has to offer.

#2 Rahul Chahar (PBKS)

Rahul Chahar plies his trade for the Punjab Kings in the IPL [Pic Credit: IPLT20]

Another leg-spinner from Rajasthan, Rahul Chahar, flew to the U.A.E. with the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in 2021. While he played just one game in the tournament against Namibia, Chahar has been nowhere to be seen around the Men in Blue setup since then.

Though taking the 23-year-old to such a major tournament came as a surprise to many, his darting speed and guile are still among the finest among young spinners.

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit #IPL #MIvsPBKS #TATA2022 An appreciation tweet for Rahul Chahar who got hit for 29 runs in the first over, but then gave only 15 runs in next three overs. And he bowled most of them against the cricket giants like Pollard and Surya. An appreciation tweet for Rahul Chahar who got hit for 29 runs in the first over, but then gave only 15 runs in next three overs. And he bowled most of them against the cricket giants like Pollard and Surya. 👏 #IPL #MIvsPBKS #TATA2022 https://t.co/bCkmMy29SR

After the Punjab Kings (PBKS) snapped him for ₹5.25 crore at the mega auction of IPL 2022, Chahar has been their primary spinner since. He picked up 14 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 7.71 in IPL 2022.

As PBKS' spin spearhead once again in the upcoming IPL season, the leg-spinner will aim to pick up a bucket of wickets while keeping a leash on the scoring rate to attempt to get fast-tracked into the Indian team.

#3 Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR)

India v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Another participant for Team India at the T20 World Cup 2021, who has now fallen out of favor, is Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Varun Chakravarthy.

Similar to Rahul Chahar, Chakravarthy's last T20I game also came at the T20 World Cup in 2021. Against minnows Scotland, the 31-year-old went wicketless after bowling a three-over spell and giving away 15 runs.

In total, Chakravarthy has played six T20Is for India but has picked up only two scalps at an average of 66. However, his economy of under 5.9 is a sign of hope.

Given his unorthodoxy and mystery spin, the Karnataka-born is certainly a one-of-a-kind spinner who can add variety to the Indian bowling attack. However, in order to break into the Indian T20 setup once again, Chakravarthy has to have a resounding IPL 2023 campaign.

Unfortunately, for him, the mystery tweaker had a forgettable IPL 2022 season, where he picked up just six wickets from 11 games and was expensive with an economy rate of 8.51 as well.

Chakravarthy will be desperate to put his last season's misery to bed and come up with a great IPL 2023 campaign for KKR.

