3 teams that should look to sign Cameron Green in IPL 2023 Auction

Australian young all-rounder Cameron Green recently confirmed that he has signed up for the IPL 2023 auction for the first time. A 23-year-old top-order big-hitter, owner of the joint-highest T20I half-century for Australia with the ability to consistently bowl 140 kph-plus pace is as exciting as it gets for an IPL team.

All-rounders often go for big money at IPL auctions and Green will likely compete with Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Jason Holder for the highest bids this year. His age is a differentiating factor: teams will see it as a long-term investment, though, as David Warner pointed out, with the caveat of his workload management.

All things considered, below are three teams who can and should look to target him.

Lucknow Super Giants

Having released Jason Holder, LSG have a massive all-rounder hole to fill in their squad. Holder did decently with the ball but failed to have any impact with the bat. He was either played as the last batter or a No. 4 and neither suited him. In fact, it ended up making the batting order too clumsy and unreliable in key situations.

Green can't play as an opener in front of KL Rahul or Quinton de Kock but he has all the qualities to be a No. 3. LSG have also released Evin Lewis, who they started with as their No. 3 in the season. Although Deepak Hooda played well in that position, he can do the same at No. 4, with Krunal Pandya following him at 5.

This will give them as many as nine bowling options and aggressive batters till Mohsin Khan at No. 8. If Rahul would want Marcus Stoinis or Hooda to play in the top-order in some games, they can always try the Aussie as the finisher -- a role he plays well in ODIs and Tests but hasn't been able to replicate in T20s yet.

SunRisers Hyderabad

SRH are on the list of every list for possible homes for good players because of their massive purse of ₹ 42.25 crore and their need to rebuild from scratch.

They have released, their anchor-opener Kane Williamson, finisher Nicholas Pooran and pace all-rounder Romario Shepherd. Green will add immense balance to their team because he can play all these roles separately and together.

As an opener, he scored 61 (30), 5 (4) and 52 (21) against India in India before the World Cup. His strike-rate of 214.55 in the series would be a major enticing factor for SRH, who had the worst strike rate in powerplay in IPL 2022 -- just 108.52.

A batting order of Abhishek Sharma, Green, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Glenn Phillips is as good as it gets in T20Is. Add an Indian hard-hitter and a quality spinner and SRH have got a team to compete for the trophy.

Punjab Kings

Like SRH, PBKS also gave up on their top-order anchor in Mayank Agarwal and finisher in Odean Smith and now have space for a hard-hitter to fit-in at No. 3.

Green can be the perfect man to come after Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow and form a daunting partnership with Liam Livingstone at No. 4. It's the role that Bhanuka Rajapaksa played well last season but not only he looked a shadow of that in the recent T20 World Cup but Green also provides better balance.

He and Livingstone can seamlessly combine to be the fifth bowling option, allowing PBKS to play an extra batter whenever needed. With their ₹ 32.2 crore budget, signing Green as well as that extra batter shouldn't be an issue.

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : 0 votes