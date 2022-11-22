3 teams that could target Dwayne Bravo at the IPL 2023 Auction

After a long and fruitful association spanning 10 seasons, Dwayne Bravo was released by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction. The Trinidadian was a pivotal lynchpin for the franchise since joining them in 2011, establishing himself as MS Dhoni's most trusted death bowler.

Having played for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first three seasons of the league, Bravo was signed by CSK and was with them for all editions bar the two when the franchise was suspended.

He remains the all-time leading wicket-taker across all T20s with 614 scalps, with 183 of those coming in the IPL. While he is aged 39 and has hung up his boots in international cricket, he continues to go strong across leagues around the world and has only gotten better with age.

For all we know, CSK could go back to their beloved 'Champion' at the IPL 2023 Auction. One cannot rule out the possibility of the four-time champions reacquiring him at a cheaper price than the ₹4.4 crore they shelled out at the previous mega auction.

Having said that, there are a few other teams that could have the West Indian all-rounder on their radar. Let's take a look at three teams that could gun for Bravo at the IPL 2023 Auction:

#1 Rajasthan Royals (RR)

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will enter the IPL 2023 Auction with a purse of ₹13.20 crore to spend. A quick glance at their roster and you know it cries out loud for a genuine all-rounder who can balance out the side.

Given their tightened purse strings, signing one of Sam Curran, Jason Holder or Ben Stokes looks far-fetched. Smart budget picks will be the way to go and Bravo provides them with an option to that end.

Bravo's prowess as a death bowler also allows the Royals to unleash Trent Boult in the powerplay should they sign the former. He could come at a bargain price and it shouldn't be a surprise if RR decides to add him to their setup.

#2 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR's bizarre budgeting has left them with the smallest purse among all 10 franchises for the IPL 2023 Auction. With only ₹7.05 crore left and a fair few boxes to tick, bargain picks could well be the order of the day come December 23.

Bravo has been associated with the KKR owners before, having captained their sister franchise Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). While he may not necessarily make it to their starting XI, he remains a handy option to call upon and the Knight Riders ought to consider acquiring him at the IPL 2023 Auction.

#3 Mumbai Indians (MI)

For all we know, Bravo could head back to where it all started for him in the IPL, having represented the Mumbai Indians in the first three seasons. They could look to the former West Indian captain to occupy the spot vacated by Kieron Pollard, who will now assume the role of the team's batting coach.

Mind you, Bravo isn't a direct like-for-like replacement for Pollard but MI could certainly do with his death bowling skillset. More so when backups for Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah won't be easy to come by at the IPL 2023 Auction.

Could he turn out in the blue of Mumbai and go up against the yellow of CSK in the upcoming season? It would be something if it were to transpire, right?

Which team do you think should avail Dwayne Bravo's services at the IPL 2023 Auction? Let us know in the comments section below!

