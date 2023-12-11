3 teams who should target Mujeeb Ur Rahman in IPL 2024 auction ft. Mumbai Indians 

Mujeeb Ur Rahman hasn't been able to secure an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract since the 2021 season. Despite his skillful mystery spin and a great record for Afghanistan and various franchises, his last appearance in the IPL came for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2021.

However, there's a good chance that Mujeeb gets a contract in the upcoming IPL 2024 auction.

Mujeeb has played 229 T20 games in his career and has taken 244 wickets at an average of 23.78 and an economy rate of 6.71. As far as his IPL career is concerned, Mujeeb came into the limelight when he took 14 wickets as a 17-year-old while playing for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2018.

In the next two seasons, however, he played just seven IPL games, taking three wickets. In 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bagged the services of Mujeeb for his base price of ₹1.50 crore, but he appeared in only one game, grabbing two wickets.

With the auction for IPL 2024 approaching quickly, Mujeeb might attract some suitors who need a quality spinner in their ranks.

On that note, here are three IPL franchises that should target Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the IPL 2024 auction:

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

If the ODI World Cup 2023 matches at the Eden Gardens are anything to go by, spin to win might well be the mantra for IPL franchises at the venue next year.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to use the Eden Gardens' slow nature to their advantage in IPL 2024. With the likes of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma, and Anukul Roy, they already have enough spin bowling options.

However, Narine will turn 36 next May and KKR can look towards Mujeeb as a backup to the mystery spinner, especially if they get the 22-year-old cheaply.

#2 Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Despite having a roster filled with impressive players, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have not been able to come out on top in crunch situations and thus are yet to lift their maiden IPL crown. The team still has issues with their bowling, particularly when it comes to spin.

As far as PBKS' frontline spin options are concerned, they only have Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar, with the latter failing to put up impressive performances consistently.

This is where Mujeeb Ur Rahman could come into the picture. The Afghani tweaker has played three seasons for the Punjab-based side, and a return to the team could be a great move for the franchise.

Mujeeb would provide a great spin bowling option, and PBKS could drop any one of Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran, or Nathan Ellis, as per the conditions.

#1 Mumbai Indians (MI)

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) also lack a quality spin-bowling option. Although they have Piyush Chawla and Kumar Kartikeya in their ranks, it would be a risk to hang an entire season on their shoulders.

MI were one of the worst sides in terms of picking up wickets in middle overs, despite veteran Chawla having a dream season in IPL 2023.

In Mujeeb Ur Rahman, they could target a young T20 specialist who can sneak in four overs without much fuss. He could even partner up front with a pacer to start with the new ball and can hold his end in the middle overs as well.

With MI trading in Hardik Pandya for Cameron Green, they can afford to add an overseas spinner to their starting XI, which many other IPL teams can't easily do.

