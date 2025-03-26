5 times a player won POTM on captaincy debut for a franchise in the IPL ft. Shreyas Iyer

Captaining an IPL franchise is not an easy task given the pressure of the league and having to manage overseas as well as domestic and national players. While many have captained teams, there are few who have begun their captaincy stints with a special feat.

Ad

This feat is that of winning the 'Player of the Match' (POTM) award on captaincy debut for a franchise in the IPL. Most recently, Shreyas Iyer, who is leading Punjab Kings this season, achieved the feat in his very first game as their skipper.

Only a handful of captains have achieved this feat in the IPL in the past, with Shreyas having now done this twice in the league. That said, let us take a look at the five occasions when a player won the POTM award on captaincy debut for a franchise in the IPL.

Ad

Trending

POTM on captaincy debut for a franchise in IPL

#5 Steve Smith

Steve Smith took over as skipper of the now defunct Rising Pune Super Giants in IPL 2017. In his first game as their captain against the Mumbai Indians in Pune, Smith led from the front with the bat.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians scored 184/8 from their 20 overs. Rising Pune Super Giants got off to a good start despite losing an early wicket. Smith came to bat at No.3 and scored an unbeaten 84 off just 54 balls including seven fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 155.55.

Ad

He ensured that they got over the line and won by seven wickets in the end. For his match-winning knock, Smith was awarded 'Player of the Match'.

#4 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer at IPL Practice Session - Source: Getty

In IPL 2018, Shreyas Iyer took over as captain of Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) midway through the season. They hosted Kolkata Knight Riders in his first game as captain of Delhi.

Ad

Batting first, Delhi posted a massive total of 219/4 on the board. Shreyas Iyer was the architect, scoring an unbeaten 93 off just 40 balls batting at No.3. His knock included three fours and ten maximums at a whopping strike-rate of 232.50.

Delhi went on to win the game by a comfortable margin of 55 runs and Shreyas was awarded 'Player of the Match' for his stellar innings with the bat.

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2023 - Source: Getty

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson became captain of the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021. In their first game against Punjab Kings, Samson showcased his talent with the bat.

Ad

Punjab Kings had put up a massive total of 221/6 batting first. Therefore, Rajasthan were set a huge target. Unfortunately, none of their batters could make a significant contribution apart from Samson, who stood tall and fought alone.

Samson slammed a brilliant century, scoring 119 runs off 63 deliveries at a strike-rate of 188.88 with 12 fours and seven sixes. However, his brilliance was not enough as Rajasthan got close but fell short, losing by four runs in the end. Nonetheless, Samson was given the 'Player of the Match' award.

Ad

#2 Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal led Punjab Kings as their interim captain in the absence of KL Rahul for their game in IPL 2021 against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad. Punjab batted first and put up a modest score of 166/6 in that match.

Skipper Mayank Agarwal led from the front with the bat as he almost got to a century. He scored an unbeaten 99 off 58 balls hitting eight fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 170.68.

Ad

However, Mayank's heroics went in vain as Delhi Capitals chased down the target comfortably in just 17.4 overs with seven wickets to spare. Despite the loss, Mayank won the 'Player of the Match' award.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

Shreyas Iyer features once again on this list and this time for the Punjab Kings. He was appointed as their skipper ahead of the IPL 2025 season and proved his worth in his very first game as their captain against Gujarat Titans.

Ad

Punjab posted a mammoth total of 243/5 batting first. Shreyas slammed an unbeaten 97 off 42 balls where he struck five fours and nine sixes at a strike-rate of 230.95.

They went on to win the game by 11 runs as they restricted Gujarat to 232/5 from their 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer rightfully won the 'Player of the Match' award as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback