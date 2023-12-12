5 Yuvraj Singh's records you probably didn't know about

Former Indian great Yuvraj Singh turned 42 on Tuesday, December 12.

The former ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup winner, Yuvraj, is an embodiment of resilience as he overcame personal challenges to carve his legacy in the annals of Indian cricket.

From his swashbuckling strokeplay to his remarkable fielding skills, Yuvraj's impact on the game transcended generations. His free-flowing bat-swing and classy lofted strokes made him a delight to watch.

With 11,778 international runs and 148 wickets across all three formats, the legendary all-rounder gave his all for Team India. His iconic six sixes against England at the 2007 T20 World Cup and the "Man of the Tournament" display at the 2011 ODI World Cup are still remembered as some of the greatest individual performances by an Indian.

While most of his accolades and milestones are known to most cricket fans, there are a few records that might surprise even the most ardent fans.

On the occasion of his 42nd birthday, let's take a look at five of Yuvraj Singh's records, which you probably didn't know.

#5 Only player to win Man of the Match awards in all three ICC tournaments' knockout matches

Yuvraj Singh, a man for big occasions, always put his best efforts when it came to must-win situations for Team India.

He proved to be a match-winner in almost every ICC World Cups, putting in stellar performances during the T20 World Cup 2007 in South Africa and in the 2011 ODI World Cup in India.

In fact, Yuvraj is the only player ever to win the Man of the Match (MOTM) awards in all three ICC major tournaments' (ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy) knockout matches.

In ICC Champions Trophy, Yuvraj won the MOTM award in the first quarter-final clash against Australia in 2000. In ODI World Cups, Yuvraj once again trumped Australia in the quarter-final match in Ahmedabad in 2011. His only MOTM award in a T20 World Cup knockout game also came against Australia when he smacked a 30-ball 70 in the first semi-final in 2007.

#4 Youngest Indian to score an overseas ODI century

Back in 2003, Yuvraj Singh got his maiden ODI hundred for India while playing in a Tri-series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

After batting first in Dhaka, Yuvraj came to bat at No. 5 for India and smashed the Bangladeshi bowler with utter disdain. With the help of nine boundaries and four sixes, he made 102* off 85 balls.

While India won the game with 200 runs, Yuvraj became the youngest Indian ever to record an ODI century away from home. He was only 21 years and 120 days old.

#3 Youngest Indian to win a Man of the Match award in an ICC tournament

Yuvraj Singh announced his arrival at the international stage after his magnificent 84 off 80 against Australia in a ICC Champions Trophy 2000 quarterfinal.

It wasn't everyday that a rookie batter put a formidable Aussie bowling attack to sword. Batting for the very first time for India, Yuvraj proved to be the highest run-scorer for his side and helped the Men in Blue win the encounter by 20 runs.

He was also adjudged as the Player of the Match, thus becoming the youngest Indian ever to receive a MOTM award in an ICC tournament match. He was only 18 years and 299 days old.

#2 Only player to take two IPL hat-tricks in one season

Apart from his free-flowing batting, Yuvraj Singh was more than a handy left-arm off-spinner. He was wisely used by MS Dhoni, especially in white-ball cricket.

Aside from his stupendous batting milestones, Yuvraj also earned himself a terrific bowling record. While captaining Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Yuvraj bagged two hat-trick during IPL 2009.

IPL 2009, which was held in South Africa, saw Yuvraj take a hat-trick against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In Match 24, he took the wickets of Robin Uthappa, Jacques Kallis and Mark Boucher on three consecutive balls.

In Match 49 of the same season, Yuvraj did the unthinkable and took another hat-trick. This time it was against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. Yuvraj became the first-ever player to bag two IPL hat-tricks in a single edition by scalping the wickets of Herschelle Gibbs, Andrew Symonds and Venugopal Rao.

#1 India have won everytime Yuvraj Singh has remained unbeaten during a run-chase (ODIs and T20Is)

It is quite phenomenal to know that every time Yuvraj Singh has remained not out during a run-chase in ODIs and as well as in T20Is, Team India has never lost a game.

One of India's finest white-ball players, Yuvraj remained unbeaten 36 times during an ODI or a T20I run-chases. The list includes some his famous knocks, including his 57* against Australia at 2011 World Cup, 107* against Pakistan in 2006, his 77* against Australia in a T20I in 2013.