De Villiers backs Proteas to shine in Champions Trophy

South Africa continued their impressive preparations for June's ICC Champions Trophy by securing a thrilling 3-2 series win over New Zealand

by Opta News 04 Mar 2017, 21:59 IST

AB de Villiers - cropped

South Africa captain AB de Villiers says his side will head into this year's ICC Champions Trophy in confident mood following their one-day international series win over New Zealand.

The Proteas sealed a 3-2 victory on Saturday as they trounced the Black Caps by six wickets at Eden Park, reclaiming their place at the top of the ICC ODI rankings in the process.

South Africa have now won seven of the nine series they have played in since the 2015 Cricket World Cup and de Villiers feels they can continue their impressive form in England and Wales in June.

"I felt ready [for the Champions Trophy] before this tour but this was a really good test for us," he said.

"I truly believe we are ready. It will be silly for me to say yes, we are going to win it, even though I believe that in my heart, but no one is going to make silly statements like that.

"We are going there to win and I think we are ready, so if all things go well I think we will be there at the end of the tournament."

De Villiers' side have been drawn alongside India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group B of the Champions Trophy, with their first game against Sri Lanka set to take place at The Oval on June 3.