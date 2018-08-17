Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England man Roy embarrassed by self-inflicted facial injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17 Aug 2018
JasonRoy - cropped
Surrey's Jason Roy following his dismissal

England international Jason Roy was embarrassed and apologetic after ruling himself out of a crucial Twenty20 Surrey match by bouncing a bat into his own face.

Roy, capped by his country at Twenty20 and one-day level, is a key man for Surrey, but his county will be without the batsman for Friday's T20 Blast clash with Glamorgan.

The 28-year-old was out first ball against Hampshire on Wednesday and angrily retreated in the dressing room by smashing his bat against the ground and injuring himself on the rebound.

And with the ailment forcing Roy out of the trip to Cardiff on Friday, he was forced to reveal the unfortunate incident.

"I am really disappointed to be missing out on the game," he said.

"Following my dismissal on Wednesday evening, I threw my bat into the ground purely out of self-frustration. It bounced, hit me and, as a result, I sustained the injury.

"I'm extremely embarrassed and apologetic to my team-mates and fans for this moment of stupidity. I want to apologise to Surrey as a club and all the members.

"I've never been so motivated and so positive about my game and I assure you I will learn from my mistake as I am my own biggest critic."

England call up Billings as cover for injury doubt Roy
Is it time to replace Ravi Shastri?
England vs India ODIs: 5 instances when England got...
England vs India 2018: Jason Roy in doubt for third ODI
Top 5 Individual Performances by Indian players in India...
7 Of the finest spells by James Anderson
6 times famous cricketers got involved in brawls outside...
5 Batsmen who outscored the opposition in both innings...
5 highest ratings achieved by batsmen in Test cricket
England vs India 2018: The lack of self-belief among...
