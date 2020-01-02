England to make late call on Archer for Newlands Test

England paceman Jofra Archer

England will leave it late to make a decision on Jofra Archer's fitness, while Mark Wood and Jack Leach have been ruled out of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands.

Archer has been struggling with an elbow injury and the paceman is a doubt for the match in Cape Town, which starts on Friday.

Spinner Leach is not ready for a recall after being badly affected by the sickness bug that has swept through the camp and fast bowler Wood is still recovering from side and knee problems.

Captain Joe Root said when asked about Archer's availability: "It will be another late call.

"Not knowing exactly how Jofra is might change how we balance the side up.

"I think it's a recurring injury and he's had it before. He did pull up very sore [on Wednesday] and seemed to be in a little pain."

The Proteas lead the four-match series 1-0 after securing a 109-run victory at Centurion.