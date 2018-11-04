×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Finch frustrated by latest Australia humbling

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    04 Nov 2018, 17:18 IST
aaronfinch - cropped
Australia ODI captain Aaron Finch

Australia were miles away from where they should be in Sunday's six-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa in Perth, says captain Aaron Finch.

Having been put in to bat, Australia could only muster 152 as the Proteas' bowlers enjoyed the early conditions, Dale Steyn the pick of the visitors' seamers.

Australia's total was their lowest in a home ODI against South Africa for 21 years and is a record seventh-successive defeat in the 50-over format.

And Finch acknowledged the performance was not up to scratch, while admitting they did not do enough with the ball either.

"[I am] disappointed, we didn't play anywhere near our potential," he said in his post-match on-field interview. "South Africa put us on the back foot early.

"It's an opportunity to learn and improve. We'll review the game, keep training and look forward to Adelaide.

"We were a bit careless at times, [we lacked the] attention to detail. We were off the mark slightly. 

"Everything has to go right to defend a small total. Full credit to South Africa they played nicely."

Understandably South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis was delighted with his side's start to the series, hailing the impact of the returning Steyn.

"Yeah, very good," he said. "We were exceptional with the ball and in the field. A very good day in the office.

"It's brilliant to have Dale back. It's good to have that x-factor in your bowling attack. 

"I'd have liked us to be a little more clinical, maybe eight, nine wickets but we'll take the win."

Omnisport
NEWS
Pakistan vs Australia 2018: Top 3 Performers of the T20I...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2018: Another day, another batting...
RELATED STORY
Finch named Australia ODI captain, Marsh included for...
RELATED STORY
Finch fit for first ODI after finger blow
RELATED STORY
Finch among uncapped Australia quintet for Pakistan Tests
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd T20I: As it happened
RELATED STORY
Finch named T20 captain as Australia unveil squad for...
RELATED STORY
Australia announce T20I squad for Pakistan tour; Finch...
RELATED STORY
Babar Azam becomes No.1 ranked batsman in latest ICC T20I...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us