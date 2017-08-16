Garner backs Windies to surprise England

West Indies are huge underdogs for the Test series in England, but Joel Garner warned the hosts they will have a fight on their hands.

by Omnisport News 16 Aug 2017, 13:19 IST

West Indies celebrate a wicket against Pakistan

England are in for a surprise if they expect a walkover in the three-Test showdown with West Indies, according to visiting team manager Joel Garner.

The legendary former Windies bowler was irked by the suggestion that England would have an easy time of things off the back of their 3-1 series win over South Africa.

Thursday sees the start of the first day-night Test in England and Garner is anticipating a keenly fought contest.

When it was put to him that the hosts might cruise to victory, Garner told Omnisport on behalf of Investec: "If you think that you're going to be surprised because everyone wants to do well because everyone wants a long career in cricket.

"You call it an England victory, but I don't think it's going to be a walkover.

Skipper Jason Holder bowling in the nets at Edgbaston as we prepare for the 1st pink ball Test.

Play starts Thursday 2pm (9am ECT/8am JA) pic.twitter.com/aTtYcb7LUl — CricketWestIndies (@westindies) August 15, 2017

"The players are all here ready to play. Some of the batsmen have been performing and the mindset is good at the moment.

"Both teams start off at the same state, I don't think it'll be a walkover, you've got to get used to picking the [pink] ball, all the different things.

"All the players here are competent enough to represent the West Indies. It is the same team we've been travelling with."

The Windies have not won a Test series in England since 1988.