Harris, Tremain earn Australia Test spots

72   //    22 Nov 2018, 07:26 IST
MarcusHarris - Cropped
Victoria batsman Marcus Harris

Uncapped pair Marcus Harris and Chris Tremain were named in Australia's 14-man squad for their first two Tests against India.

Harris, 26, and Tremain, 27, have both enjoyed fine starts to the Sheffield Shield season for Victoria.

Tremain has taken 24 wickets at an average of 20.45, while Harris has scored 437 runs at 87.40.

They were rewarded with spots in the squad for the first two Tests – in Adelaide and Perth next month – and national selector Trevor Hohns said their performances were impossible to ignore.

"Marcus Harris has forced his way into the squad after an impressive start to the Sheffield Shield campaign for Victoria, and in recent times has performed in high-pressure matches, including Sheffield Shield finals," he said.

"Not only has he made plenty of runs, he's displayed the mental application we believe is required to compete at Test cricket.

"Chris Tremain has also been performing consistently with the ball for Victoria. His form in the Sheffield Shield has seen him become the second highest wicket-taker in the competition this season.

"He has also been a consistent wicket-taker over the past two seasons, and thoroughly deserves his place in the squad."

Usman Khawaja is expected to be fit for the first Test starting on December 6 after a knee injury, while Peter Handscomb was recalled.

After a dreadful series against Pakistan last month, Shaun Marsh kept his spot, having scored 362 runs at 120.66 in the Sheffield Shield.

 

Australia: Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Chris Tremain.

