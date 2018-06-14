Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Dhawan makes 107, Vijay 94no before rain halts India's march

Associated Press
NEWS
News 14 Jun 2018, 14:41 IST
75
AP Image

BANGALORE, India (AP) — Shikhar Dhawan made 107 and Murali Vijay approached his 12th test hundred as rain halted play on day one of the one-off test between India and Afghanistan on Thursday.

India was at 248-1 when the rain arrived an hour into the second session.

With India resuming after lunch on 158-0, Dhawan added only three more runs before he was dismissed by Yamid Ahmadzai (1-28), who entered the history books as the first Afghanistan bowler to take a test wicket. Mohammad Nabi caught Dhawan at first slip, with some juggling help from the second slip fielder.

This was after Dhawan earned his seventh test hundred off 87 balls, and became the first India batsman to score a century in the first session of the opening day of a test.

His wicket didn't dent India's momentum though.

At the other end, Vijay reached his 16th test half-century off 80 balls. He hit seven fours and a six in what was a patchy innings.

He and Lokesh Rahul led India past 200 in the 37th over.

Vijay was unbeaten on 94 runs off 128 balls, and Rahul was 33 not out. The duo put on 80 runs for the second wicket.

Rahul scored in the same vein as Dhawan, hitting four fours during his 48-ball stay before rain forced an early tea break.

