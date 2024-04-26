IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in tonight's KKR vs PBKS match 

Match 42 of IPL 2024 will see the in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the struggling Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the iconic Eden Gardens on Friday, April 26.

The Knight Riders have been in red-hot form, consistently putting up 200-plus totals on the board thanks to their strong batting lineup. They will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage at the Eden Gardens, a pitch known for being flat and favoring batters.

Having said that, KKR do have some injury concerns as well with Mitchell Starc and Nitish Rana doubtful for the match.

PBKS, on the other hand, are in desperate need of a turnaround. They've slumped to four consecutive losses and their skipper Shikhar Dhawan is also out with a shoulder injury.

Despite their struggles, PBKS have some firepower in their batting with players like Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma. Harshal Patel, the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, will be their key bowling weapon.

Ahead of tonight's encounter, here are three landmarks that could be reached in the KKR vs PBKS match.

#3 Varun Chakravarthy could become the third-highest wicket-taker for KKR

Varun Chakravarthy celebrating a wicket vs RCB

The upcoming game will give Varun Chakravarthy an opportunity to the ranks of KKR's highest wicket-takers.

Currently sitting at the fourth spot with 69 wickets in 62 games, Chakravarthy needs just three more scalps to overtake Piyush Chawla (71 wickets). This will make him become the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of KKR.

In the 62 matches he has played for KKR, Chakravarthy has taken 69 wickets at an incredible economy rate of 7.57 and at a strike rate of 20.66.

#2 Shreyas Iyer could complete 3000 runs in IPL

Shreyas Iyer for the Kolkata Knight Riders

Shreyas Iyer, the current KKR captain, will also have a personal milestone to chase in this match.

Sitting at 2,966 runs in 108 IPL innings, Iyer is merely 34 runs away from achieving the coveted 3,000-run mark in the tournament.

This feat would place him among group of just 18 Indian batters to have accomplished this in the IPL's history.

While the bulk of his runs (2375) came during his stint with the Delhi Capitals (DC), Iyer has already amassed a significant contribution (591 runs) for KKR. A strong performance against PBKS could see him reach this landmark.

#1 Sunil Narine could become the bowler with most wickets against a single IPL team

Sunil Narine appealing for Kolkata Knight Riders

Apart from this, the upcoming clash also presents a golden opportunity for Sunil Narine to etch his name deeper into IPL history.

Already regarded as one of the finest spinners the league has ever witnessed, Narine is on the cusp of a truly remarkable feat.

Currently, with a staggering 33 wickets in just 24 matches against PBKS, he sits just behind Umesh Yadav (35 wickets) for the most wickets taken by a bowler against a single IPL opponent.

With three more scalps tonight, Narine will not only surpass Yadav but also become the bowler with the most wickets against any single team in IPL history.

