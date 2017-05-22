IPL 2017: Key stats and numbers from the tournament

Key stats and figures from the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League as well as numbers from all ten seasons that hold prominence.

The Mumbai Indians won the Indian Premier League title for the third time

The Mumbai Indians, riding on a heroic second-innings comeback trumped the Rising Pune Supergiant to lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) title for a record third time.

Defending a modest total of 129, Mumbai looked all but lost when Ajinkya Rahane and Steven Smith led Rising Pune to 71/1 in 11 overs, but a spirited comeback by their bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Johnson in particular, who picked up two wickets each, saw Pune falling short by just a solitary run.

With this victory, the Mumbai Indians have become the first team to lift the IPL title thrice, with Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings being the only other teams to have won it twice.

The Orange Cap and the Purple Cap were bagged by two Sunrisers Hyderabad players who were absolutely phenomenal this season, with the bat and the ball respectively. David Warner, with 641 runs won the Orange Cap while Bhuvneshwar Kumar with 26 wickets clinched the Purple Cap.

Here are all the prominent stats from the 10th edition of the tournament.

On the next page, key stats and numbers from the previous nine seasons of the league have been listed that include players with most runs, wickets, fours, sixes and other prominent achievements.