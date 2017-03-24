IPL 2017: Top 5 fielders with most catches in the IPL

Fielding is one of the most important aspects of cricket.

@imkush18 by Kushagra Agarwal Top 5 / Top 10 24 Mar 2017, 10:50 IST

Pollard is one of the most athletic fielders in the world

Each year the IPL brings with it hundreds of moments to cherish and a few of them are so magical that they leave an imprint on the minds of the fans for a long time.

While batsmen and bowlers get a fair chance of displaying their skill, great fielders are very much underappreciated in cricket. However, with the advent of T20s, fielders have started getting their share of praise as their job becomes all the more important since the match can change in a matter of balls and every run saved is crucial.

The Indian domestic T20 competition every season gives us the opportunity to witness the best fielders in the world display their exemplary catching skills. Here is a list of the top five fielders with the most number of catches in the history of the tournament.

#5 Kieron Pollard

Span: 2010-16

Team: Mumbai Indians

Matches: 106

Catches: 55

Oppositions not only have to deal with Pollard’s intimidating batting and golden arm while bowling but also his exceptional fielding skills. A livewire, the aggressive Trinidadian is always in the face of the opposition batsmen while on the field.

Using his long reach to good effect, Pollard is a phenomenal fielder at any position on the field. He usually guards the point area in the power-play overs and is very tough to beat on the boundary in the death overs.

Over the years, in the IPL, he has taken some spectacular catches in crunch situations which have resulted in matches being turned on their heads in his team, Mumbai Indians’ favour.