IPL 2019, Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab: How the teams could line up

The winner will occupy the third position in the points table(Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

On 20 April, the Delhi Capitals will take on the Kings XI Punjab for the second time in IPL 2019, this time at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi. DC have five wins from 9 games and are currently third in the IPL points table, while KXIP are fourth, level on points with DC but with an inferior net run rate.

Although the Delhi Capitals lost their last outing against the Mumbai Indians on Thursday, they were on a three-game winning run before that. On the other hand, the Kings XI Punjab will head into tomorrow's game on the back of a 12-run win over the Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

Head-to-head record

These teams have come against each other 23 times in the past. KXIP have emerged victorious on 14 ocassions, while the Delhi-based franchise have managed to win nine times.

Probable XI – Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar patel, Chris Morris, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

Players on the bench: Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Manjot Kalra, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Jagadeesha Suchith

Player to watch out for – Kagiso Rabada

The South African speedster is currently leading the race for the Purple Cap with 19 wickets from 9 games. He will be the trump-card for the Delhi Capitals against the strong batting line-up of Kings XI Punjab.

Probable XI – Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, .

Players on the bench: Sarfaraz Khan, Sam Curran, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Moises Henriques,Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Andrew Tye

Player to watch out for – KL Rahul

With 387 runs from 9 games, KL Rahul is having a great IPL and is currently second in the race for the Orange Cap. KXIP will expect him to perform well against the Delhi Capitals in their bid to occupy the third place in the table.